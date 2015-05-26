Jason P. Jordan includes an interview with Social Media Expert Ashley Rees, author of Amazon #1 best seller "How to use the Power of Social Media: Strategies to get your Business Started." Ashley Rees is in "Ask the Experts" section of Jason P. Jordon's latest book PersonalOnlinePromotion.com. Ashley Rees shares "Why Social Media" and which social media platforms are most important to your business’s personal online promotion and business growth
Renton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --PersonalOnlinePromotion.com released its latest book by author and successful entrepreneur Jason P. Jordan. Personal Online Promotion: Learn 3 Simple Steps To Make Your Name POP Up On Search Engines became an international bestseller in under 24 Hours. The book offers an in depth ask the expert section, with advice, tips and techniques by #1 bestselling authors and experts in strategic development, social media marketing and SEO. Jason's book Personal Online Promotion (POP): Learn 3 Simple Steps To Make Your Name POP Up On Search Engines Made It To #1 on Amazon in Under 24 Hours. POP comes with 3 bonuses worth over $297 of added value by author Jason P. Jordan who knows the value of quality and under promising and over-delivering.
Buy, read and implement today what the 3 Simple Steps of POP will teach you:
1. Discover the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Magic of Press Release Writing and Submission.
2. Why You Need To Your Own Personal Online Command Center (POC²) Blog And How To Get It Set Up For FREE!
3. How To Tap the Personal Promotion Power of Social Media
"Jason P. Jordan is aptly named the "Chief Promotion Officer" because he is brilliant at promoting any campaign. Jason stepped up to the plate and was instrumental in picking up the reigns of my book launch campaign when the situation seemed dire and my book wasn't ranking. I couldn't have achieved the sales volume that I did without Jason's leadership and talent in getting the attention that my book needed which finally ranked as a #1 Best Seller in 3 different Amazon Kindle categories. Because of Jason, I am able to proudly place the highly coveted "Best Seller" Badge on my book cover!"
Justine M. Gronwald - Bestselling Author of LAWYER UP! and Podcast Producer & Host of the "Legal Advice in Paradise" podcast show
The PersonalOnlinePromotion.com features a chapter by special guest expert, Ashley Rees from Unleashed MultiMedia. Ashley is also the #1 Best Selling Author of the book "How to use the Power of Social Media: Strategies to get your Business Started." Ashley Rees is the 2014 Crowe Horwath Carillon Business Awards Winner "Young Entrepreneur," Ashley has previously worked in the Real Estate industry for 4 years managing & building their social proof through online marketing using video, SEO and social media platforms. In 2013 Ashley started her company Unleashed Multimedia, she is an internationally recognised business strategist working with entrepreneurs to leverage their return on investment through paid Facebook advertising. Also a certified consultant for Traffic Geyser 2.0 and Top Gun Consulting Toolkit. Ashley originally from Ivanhoe, NSW Ashley grew up on a 40,000 acre sheep station, moved to Bathurst with her family in 2001.
"Ashley knows her stuff! Take a look at her bio and you'll realize you're reading a book written by someone who has truly "walked the walk". She gives great actionable ideas and concepts in this book, and I think that this book is undervalued at its current price! This is a no-brainer investment for ANYONE looking to grasp the power of social media." - James Christiansen
Choose the virtual medium you prefer read, watch or listen as Social Media Expert and author of How to Use the Power of Social Media Ashley Rees shares with author Jason P. Jordan "Why Social Media". Ashley Rees discusses why building a brand on social media – and your online presence now – is the most important thing that people say online. Everyone gets online and "Googles" a business before they even know you. So your online presence makes that first impression about your business. Learn the why it's important to build your brand into your social media and make it look professional as well. Businesses try to explore all the different platforms at once FB, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google +, Pinterest, and Instagram. Ashley explains why it's really important to pick a couple and really understand how they each work and how businesses can get started on them, and really start to build your platform from there.
Learn why social media is such a big and powerful tool. So, you can position your business on some of the largest social media channels within the shortest possible time. Social media can also help you limit your marketing budget as well. Listen to the entire audio to hear some of the expert techniques on Social Media marketing Ashley Rees shares that will help your business with their own "Personal Online Promotion." See the entire interview with Ashley Reese and get the bonuses in your copy of Personal Online Promotion or follow Jason on twitter at twitter.com/jasonpjordan.
