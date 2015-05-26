Personal Online Promotion by Jason P Jordan Features Social Media Expert Ashley Rees

Jason P. Jordan includes an interview with Social Media Expert Ashley Rees, author of Amazon #1 best seller "How to use the Power of Social Media: Strategies to get your Business Started." Ashley Rees is in "Ask the Experts" section of Jason P. Jordon's latest book PersonalOnlinePromotion.com. Ashley Rees shares "Why Social Media" and which social media platforms are most important to your business’s personal online promotion and business growth