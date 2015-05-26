Author Jason P Jordan's Personal Online Promotion Features Educator Deborah C. Owen

Jason P. Jordan includes an interview with educator Deborah C. Owen, author of Amazon #1 best seller "Social Media Fascination: Embracing social media to build community, trust and rapport." Deborah C. Owen is a contributor to the "Ask the Experts" section of Jason P. Jordan's current book PersonalOnlinePromotion.com. Deborah C. Owen shares "The 6 C’s of Social Media" and embracing social media to build community, trust, and rapport is not just theory, but real world experience.