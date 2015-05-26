Jason P. Jordan includes an interview with educator Deborah C. Owen, author of Amazon #1 best seller "Social Media Fascination: Embracing social media to build community, trust and rapport." Deborah C. Owen is a contributor to the "Ask the Experts" section of Jason P. Jordan's current book PersonalOnlinePromotion.com. Deborah C. Owen shares "The 6 C’s of Social Media" and embracing social media to build community, trust, and rapport is not just theory, but real world experience.
Renton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --PersonalOnlinePromotion.com released it's newest book by successful entrepreneur, expert and author Jason P. Jordan. The book offers an indepth "Ask the Expert" section, multiple chapters dedicated to offering added value with advice, tips and techniques by #1 best selling experts and authors in social media marketing, strategic development, and SEO including expert, author and educator Deborah C. Owens. Jason's book Personal Online Promotion (POP) : Learn 3 Simple Steps To Make Your Name POP Up On Search Engines Made It To #1 on Amazon in Under 24 Hours. Author Jason P. Jordan who knows the value of quality and under promising and over-delivering. POP comes with 3 bonuses worth over $297 of added value.
"Jason and I belong to some of the same marketing communities. It's wonderful to see how he is always the first person to come to another's aid, asking nothing in return. He is well-informed, incredibly patient, and a true giver. I consider myself fortunate to have access to him, and I would recommend him without hesitation to anyone who has an opportunity to work with him."
Susan Merlo - Bestselling Author and Owner of Next Level iMedia Marketing
Personal Online Promotion: Learn 3 Simple Steps To Make Your Name POP Up On Search Engines became an international bestseller in under 24 Hours.
Buy, read and implement today what the 3 Simple Steps of POP will teach you:
1. How To Tap the Personal Promotion Power of Social Media
2. Why You Need To Your Own Personal Online Command Center (POC²) Blog And How To Get It Set Up For FREE!
3. Discover the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Magic of Press Release Writing and Submission.
"Jason has an uncanny ability to grab quick rankings in search engines for whatever he is trying to rank for. I have seen him do it first hand more than once. I highly recommend this book for anyone trying to enter into a new business or venture online!" Justin Christianson Co-Founder and President - ConversionFanatics.com
PersonalOnlinePromotion.com features a chapter by special guest expert, Deborah C. Owen . Deborah is also the #1 Best Selling Author of the book "Social Media Fascination: Embracing social media to build community, trust and rapport." Deborah C. Owen is a certified public school educator and has been teaching children, teens and adults for about 20 years, in various capacities. Her expertise is in Library and Information Science, so she knows how to find stuff online! She is passionate about helping people learn better and faster, by understanding how their brains work, so they can turn that new understanding into whatever goals of success are meaningful to them. She is the founder of Einstein's Secret, a blog dedicated to learning as a key component of individual success. Deborah is a public speaker, educator, coach and consultant. On the personal side, Deborah lives in New England with her engineer husband of over 25 years and their 2 dogs (and their son's cockatiel once he goes to college). Their three children are now all young adults. Deborah loves doing outdoor stuff like skiing, water sports, hiking, and walking the dogs.
"Deborah begins with a simple premise: social media and internet shape our lives more than we imagine. She opens this well-written book (rare in this age of word-babble) by explaining why we become so easily addicted to Facebook, emails, etc, by comparing it to crack. This 150 page book is broken into the following sections/topics: Care/Serve, Connect, Communicate, Collaborate, Create & Innovate, and Curate. As a neuroscience and business researcher, I highly recommend this book. Mark Waldman - Faculty, College of Business, Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles
Choose the virtual medium you prefer read, watch or listen as expert, educator and author of Social Media Fascination Deborah C. Owen shares with author Jason P. Jordan a unique approach to helping children and parents understand the power of social media. Deborah's Social Media Fascination 6 Cs are Care/Serve; Communicate; Connect; Collaborate; Curate; Create and innovate; with the emphasis on Care/Serve. With this power also comes great responsibility. Deborah's background in education helps her present the information in such a way that it offers a real understanding to the average reader of the importance of the 6 C's.
Every business needs to understand how social media works so that they can turn it to our advantage. To accomplish this Deborah Owen interviews some of the movers and shakers in the internet marketing world, and the advice these well-known experts give is worth reading about, especially if promoting your business or your message to the world is the goal. Listen to the entire audio to hear some of the expert techniques Deborah C. Owen shares that will help your business with their own "Personal Online Promotion." See the entire interview with Deborah C. Owen and get the bonuses in your copy of Personal Online Promotion or follow Jason on twitter at twitter.com/jasonpjordan.
About JasonPJordan.com
JasonPJordan.com, PersonalOnlinePromotion.com are all divisions of The Barnum Media Group. Barnum Media is a new type of media company that offers a publishing and promotion platform wherein small and home-based entrepreneurs, authors, publishers, speakers, consultants and trainers can generate new leads, prospects and paying customers for their business by using cutting-edge internet marketing and digital technologies. Ultimately, Jason envisions not only helping fellow entrepreneurs promote their products and services but, more so, inspiring them to grow their businesses and eventually transform their lives and those of their clients.
Contact Info:
Jason P. Jordan - President
Barnum Media Group
17701, 108th Ave SE #133, Renton, WA
info@JasonPJordan.com
425-202-5854