Focusky Free Presentation Maker Launches New Human Friendly Text Editor for Mac

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Focusky announced the latest version of the free presentation maker for Mac includes new user-friendly text editing tools. The new tools allow users to edit text, images, and animation and add text easily and quickly directly from the whiteboard. These editing features make it possible to create and alter presentations without additional tools while working collaboratively on a white board.



Jason Chen, President of Focusky had this to say, "The way we work today has fundamentally changed. Unlike many legacy presentation software programs, that are simply a rebuilt version of the version before, Focusky is an all-new purpose built free presentation software for the 21st century. Its mobile features, and ability to work remotely via the cloud takes into account that people now work from anywhere in the world, and are still expected to collaborate as part of a team. Likewise a lot of team thought, and group work goes into today's corporate and business presentations. Allowing users to edit using the whiteboard provides a powerful tool to allow teams to work collaboratively on their presentations in a conference room setting."



The Focusky free presentation maker for Mac is available in desktop and cloud based formats, allowing business, government, and institutional users to utilize the tools that work best for their business. Focusky is also available in IOS, Android, Windows Mobile, and Windows desktop formats. Focusky provides businesses with the flexibility to have their teams continue working collaboratively on presentations via the cloud from anywhere in the world.



About Focusky

Based in Hong Kong Focusky has become a leader in free presentation maker for Mac and Windows. Since the launch of the flagship Focusky software over 50,000 clients have signed on, with 150,000 downloads of the free version. Clients include business, education, and not for profit sector organizations, including members of the prestigious Fortune 500.



