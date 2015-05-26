Frontier Pharma: Liver Cancer - Identifying and Commercializing First-in-Class Innovation: Radiant Insights

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --The liver cancer pipeline contains 238 products in active development, approximately 47% of which are first-in-class. The percentage of the pipeline devoted to innovative products is considerably larger than both the industry and oncology average, which is a promising sign for novel therapeutics reaching the liver cancer market.The contrast between the market and pipeline is vast. Analysis showed that the market contains 70 products, the majority of which are generic formulations of chemotherapies that are not frequently used in treatment, particularly in advanced-stage patients. Nexavar (sorafenib) is the dominant therapeutic on the market, and is also the only targeted therapy that is in regular use for advanced-stage liver cancer patients.



Analysis of Patent Data



The report features an analysis of granted patent applications in the liver cancer market, which was used as an indication of innovation at the earliest stage of product development. Patent analysis provides an insight into the pre-developmental landscape, and identifies long-term future trends within a disease market. In liver cancer, the trend in patent applications in terms of predominant molecular targets reflects the pipeline landscape, suggesting that liver cancer therapeutics will continue to target key oncogenic signaling pathways in the long term.



The frequency at which companies apply for patents within the market helps to identify companies that are trying to establish themselves or increase their liver cancer market share. This information identifies not only potential competitors, but also companies that may seek strategic partnerships to enter drug development.



