Remembering Rabbi Dovid Bryn

In honor of the fourth yohrtzeit of the venerable Rabbi Dovid Bryn, Chabad Chayil, the outreach organization he founded, has launched an inspirational new website.



"RabbiDovidBryn.org was created to keep Rabbi Bryn's memory and work alive," said Rabbi Moshe Kievman, director of Chabad Chayil and The Rabbi Bryn Memorial Foundation. "Its a place people can go in cyberspace to reminisce about and become inspired by the remarkable life of Rabbi Bryn."



Rabbi Bryn was an orthodox Lubavitch rabbi whose life was cut tragically short at age 40 by Marfan syndrome, a condition that affects the body's connective tissue. For over a quarter of a century, Rabbi Bryn – the son of Holocaust survivors - courageously battled the fatal disease that decimated his heart, yet managed to minister to, counsel and save tens of thousands of Jews and non-Jews alike.



"Rabbi Bryn fed the hungry and poor, counseled the sick and the troubled - all with great courage, fortitude and self-sacrifice," said Rabbi Kievman. "He arranged marriages, taught Torah and ethics to thousands, bridged the interfaith gap by working closely with peoples and clergymen of all faiths … he was the living embodiment of kindness and bravery."



Rabbi Bryn's vision for Chabad Chayil was to provide a one-stop resource center that offered a complete range of personal, family and community services. Today the organization provides after-school programs, Bar/Bat Mitzvah Clubs, activities for seniors, adult education, food bank, High Holiday services, hospital/home visits, Mezuzah installation, Rabbi-On-Call and Teffilin, as well as holiday guides, kits and activities for festivals throughout the year.



In addition to anecdotes and photos of Rabbi Bryn, RabbiDovidBryn.org provides an opportunity for visitors to post their own photos and stories about their experiences with this remarkable man.



For additional information about The Rabbi Dovid Bryn Foundation, log on to www.RabbiDovidBryn.org or call 305-770-1919.