New Fox Valley Resort Style Living Senior Residence Announces Grand Opening and Opportunity for Tours

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Appleton – Continuing with their concept of active senior living in an exceptional home, Jolene and Paul Moran announce the opening of a new Century Oaks Home on Ballard Road in Appleton. Fostering a lifestyle of "having fun" and loving life, this new Century Oaks Home will be open for tours during their grand opening celebration on Saturday May 30th from 11 am to 4 pm.



The celebration activities include something for the whole family. Kids can enjoy inter-active fun like Happy Ness face painting and balloons and music by children singer Randy Peterson. Adults are invited to enjoy entertainment by the Erin Kregs Jazz Quartet and nationally recognized "grillologists" Mad Dog and Merrill. Refreshments will be available and a 48" TV will be offered through a grand prize drawing.



About Century Oaks

Century Oaks is licensed by the State of Wisconsin Bureau of Quality Assurance as a Class "C" unrestricted community-based residential facility specializing in providing a relaxing lifestyle in a gracious, cheerful environment. The home offers an assisted living residence with modern, upscale living and the amenities of a luxurious, all-inclusive resort. Century Oaks has spacious suites, the possibility of residents having a favorite pet, meals prepared by a chef, an on-staff RN and on-site Activity Director. A complete list of amenities is available at the website.



Century Oaks on Ballard Road invites the community to the grand opening celebration, Saturday May 30th from 11am to 4 pm. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility. In-depth information can be found at the website at http://www.CenturyOaksHomes.com or by calling 920-475-7555. You can also request more information via email by contacting (put contact email)