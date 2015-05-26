Focusky Video Presentation Software Makes Better SEO-Friendly Presentations

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Focusky, the foremost provider of digital presentation software products globally, has exerted considerable efforts in improving the search engine optimization aspects of its Focusky free video presentation software.



Focusky has been engaged in extensive research and development for many years to come up with sophisticated free presentation software especially for corporate organizations worldwide. Jason Chen, president of Focusky said, "Our idea of this upgraded is to help clients make customized SEO profiles such as online presentation titles, descriptions and keywords. At the same time, the transcript is friendly to primary search engines."



"We also provide multiple outputs for presenters which allow them to communicate ideas through various channels," he explained.



All things considered, the company makes it possible for anybody to make presentations like the free PowerPoint alternative available for easy searching at any given time and place.



Chen explained that, "Focusky provides meaningful and never-ending possibilities which include web-based video presentations, conversion of PowerPoint to Video, mind-mapping configurations, and product displays."



The free video presentation software is among the latest products of Focusky which is based on the Adobe Flash Player download. It was designed to modify and bring digital presentation to a higher level.



The company's ultimate goal is to generate professional business presentations that will engage viewers. Its free PowerPoint alternative boasts of remarkable zoom and panning effects along with media-rich attributes like embedded video and audio clips as well as important links. Focusky makes use of a wide assortment of elegant themes and templates that have been pre-designed.



The free video presentation software can be published and shared universally and social media networking sites such as YouTube. Users can also look for forward to complete customized output and unrestricted hosting services.



Focusky's CEO emphasized that any clients who opts for membership automatically earns a special personal homepage making learning about the exceptional free video presentation software easier. It is possible to build a collection of presentations through an impressive showcase that can be embedded in the user's own website. This portal is very manageable to meet the requirements of the user.



Chen also pointed out that Focusky ensures a convenient and stress-free mode of monitoring new presentations through subscription to updated information. This platform is very effective and useful in establishing connections with different audiences. Likewise, the free PowerPoint alternative is an excellent way of sharing innovative concepts and artistic presentations with other people through FB, Twitter and Google Plus.



It is certain the software's users will agree unanimously that Focusky has conceived a brilliant concept of producing the best free video presentation software which affords clients of premium quality technology, easy to use and economical digital software plus world-standard service to meet the requirements of customers all over the world. This is what sets Focusky apart from other software producers in the world.