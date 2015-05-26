Enterprise Mobile Value-Added Service Market in Latin America: Radiant Insights

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --"Enterprise Mobile Value-Added Services in Latin America: Major Forces Driving and Inhibiting MVAS for MNOs" Telecom Insider Report by Pyramid Research. The first section of this report presents a set of definitions and taxonomy for mobile value-added services (MVAS). The report then presents the market context including MVAS adoption trends based on an enterprise survey, and looks at the major forces driving and inhibiting the adoption of MVAS across enterprise segments in the region. The report also presents three case studies from MNOs that provide an in-depth view of the solutions they are implementing in the MVAS space. It concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations.



This report finds that Latin America is at an inflection point, where a combination of technology adoption and demand forces will help enterprise mobile value-added services take off. The penetration of LTE and smartphones, the adoption of MVAS platforms and the emergence of fixed-mobile convergence networks are the pivotal factors that can lead to massive MVAS growth in the near feature in Latin America. But MNOs face significant challenges due to the lack of local qualified professionals to sell, implement and support MVAS; and from the complexity of selling to multiple individual business units.



