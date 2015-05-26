Bearings Market All Set to Reach $117.27 Billion by 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --The global bearings market is expected to reach USD 117.27 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing need to address energy efficiency in several application areas is expected to drive the bearings market. Technological advancements along with investments in R&D activities are also expected to drive market demand over the forecast period. Development of seal technologies, light weight elements in high performance bearings and lubrication technologies offer several market growth opportunities. The aforementioned technologies exhibit high energy efficiency characteristics. Bearings help reduce energy consumption by reducing friction between several mechanical components in a wide range of industrial equipments and machinery. For example, the new E2 bearings developed by SKF are reported to help reduce friction significantly.



Increasing bearings demand across railway and aerospace applications offer significant avenues for market growth. Surging demand for bearings and other precision components used in aircraft engines is also expected to favorably impact market growth over the next few years. Innovative material technologies and high bearing performance play an important role in aero-engine bearing developments.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



-Ball bearings are expected to emerge as a high growth segment over the next few years as it exhibits the capability to reduce friction owing to smaller surface contact. Furthermore, ball bearings can be used with thrust as well as radial loading owing to their ability to spin smoothly. Deep groove bearings are simple in design, non-separable and need low maintenance owing to which the segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the next few years.

-Growing demand for auto components and automobiles is expected to fuel market demand over the forecast period. The railway & aerospace sector is also expected to witness rapid growth over the next six years. Rise in the number of commuters using public transportation is expected to be the key market driver. Further, availability of improved ways to assist local as well as worldwide transportation systems also provide opportunities for market growth.

-Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant regional market in 2013; infrastructure development and rapid industrialization are expected to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period.

-Key market players include NTN Corporation, Schaeffler Group, SKF, NSK Global, Timken and JTEKT. Manufacturers focus on providing specialized bearings often tailored to customer specification or application requirements. The process of product development relies heavily on the end-market.



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global bearings market on the basis of product, application and region:



-Bearings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)



-Ball bearings

-Roller bearings

-Others



-Bearings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)



-Automotive

-Agriculture

-Electrical

-Mining & Construction

-Railway & Aerospace

-Others



-Bearings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)



-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Latin America

-Middle East & Africa



