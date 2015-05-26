Jon McConnell Selected as a Premier 100 Trial Attorney by AATA

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Jonathan W. McConnell was honored as a Premier 100 Trial Attorney by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys (AATA). McConnell is a criminal defense attorney in Wichita, Kansas who represents clients throughout the entire state. His practice specializes in criminal defense, civil litigation, traffic law, white collar crimes, and driving under the influence. The AATA is dedicated to promoting and supporting trial attorneys in each state who meet a predetermined set of criteria for professional excellence.



"I practice law because my calling has always been to help other people," says McConnell. "Being recognized and honored as a Premier 100 Trial Attorney by AATA helps me better fulfill the needs of my clients. I am completely dedicated to each client, and I do everything in my power to make sure they are treated fairly. As a Premier 100 Trial Attorney I hope to continue my mission of bettering the lives of those who need my protection."



The AATA selects the Premier 100 Trial Attorneys in each state who receive recognition from the bench and bar as elite trial attorneys. Less than 1 percent of the 1.2 million attorneys in the U.S. are selected as a Premier 100 Trial Attorney. Each trial attorney is evaluated for his or her commitment to ethics and professionalism, professional ranking and ratings, and notable verdicts, achievements and settlements. Also taken into account is Board Certified Specialization from the State Bar, and membership and positions in state organizations. Attorneys are also selected based on nominations from the Board of Directors, industry leading trial attorneys, and existing Premier 100 Trial Attorney membership.



About Jonathan W. McConnell Attorney at Law

McConnell's practice is located at the historic Scottish Rite Temple in downtown Wichita, Kansas. He has been awarded the "10 Best" Criminal Law Attorneys for Client Satisfaction in KS for 2015 by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys (AIOCLA). The American Association of Premier DUI Attorneys has also named McConnell to the 2015 Premier DUI Attorney list. In 2013 and 2014, McConnell was named a "Top 40 Under 40" attorney by The National Trial Lawyers. He is also active in the Wichita community with the Shriners Hospitals for Children and RiteCare Speech and Language Clinics.