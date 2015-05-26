X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) Market Expected to Grow to Worth $712.4 Million in 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Global XPS (X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy) market is expected to reach USD 712.4 million by 2022, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. Growing application of XPS technology in different industries such as healthcare, semi conductors, aerospace, automotives, and electronics along with rising demand for research and development across all these industries is expected to drive the XPS market over the forecast period. In addition, rising popularity of hyphenated technologies and other technological advancements such as hard X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (HAXPES) has prompted the growth of the X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market. The ability of XPS to accurately identify contamination in the provided sample is also expected to contribute towards boosting usage rates.



Rising demand for XPS technique for drug safety and medical research is expected to serve the market as a future growth opportunity. Presence of supportive government initiatives such as the "Safe Use Initiative" by FDA and "Drug Safety Information Survey" introduced by Health Canada for creating awareness regarding medical research and development are some notable examples likely to provide manufacturers with lucrative growth opportunities.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



-Element detection is identified as the most lucrative usage segment of the XPS market. Growing demand for hyphenated technologies, presence of extensive R&D conducted by pharmaceutical, semiconductors, electronics, and biotechnological companies are some factors expected to drive segment growth.



-Contamination detection is also expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period owing to its growing demand in applications involving drug safety and semi conductors.



-North America accounted for a share of over 40.0% in 2014 majorly on account of the presence of high demand for technologically advanced systems. Rising awareness levels of patients regarding their health, food and environment is also expected to boost regional market growth.



-Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing regional market. Presence of large unmet needs, introduction of suitable government initiatives to increase awareness levels and improving business environments in emerging economies such as China and India are some factors attributing to the region's high market attractiveness.



-Key players of this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kratos Analytical, V G Scienta, Evans Analytical Group, Intertek, Yokogawa, Kett and Mitsubishi Electric.



-Industry rivalry levels of the XPS market is expected to remain at a moderate level over the forecast period. Market players also engage in acquisition and consolidation exercises in an attempt to enhance product portfolio and geographic presence.



