NYC Gastroenterologist, Dr. Shawn Khodadadian, Announces Rise in Patients Seeking GI Treatment Due to Alcohol Consumption

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2015 --Dr. Shawn Khodadadian, of Manhattan Gastroenterology located on New York City's Upper East Side (http://www.manhattangastroenterology.com), announced today a rise in patients seeking GI treatment and evaluation due to alcohol consumption. "Alcohol irritates your digestive system. Potential GI problems that can occur due to alcohol abuse can include liver disease, cancers of the GI tract, gastritis and heartburn (GERD), peptic ulcers, and pancreatitis. New York is a food and drink culture so this finding in my practice is not surprising".



Khodadadian elaborated, "Alcohol can definitely interfere with the function and structure of the gastrointestinal tract. Alcohol can affect the proper functioning of the muscles that separate the esophagus and stomach and can lead to heartburn. Alcohol induced damage to the lining of the esophagus and increased acid exposure can potentially increase the risk of cancer of the esophagus in the long run. If you drink alcohol within the government's guidelines (the Center for Disease Control) it is unlikely that alcohol will have a lasting effect on your digestive system. According to the CDC, "Moderate alcohol consumption is defined as having up to 1 drink per day for women and up to 2 drinks per day for men. This definition is referring to the amount consumed on any single day and is not intended as an average over several days".



Khodadadian stated, "The long term negative gastroenterological effects of alcohol include chronic acid reflux. Alcohol abuse can also contribute to the development of a peptic ulcer. The most common short term effect that I see at my NYC practice is heartburn. From a nutritional perspective (Khodadadian is a member of the American Board of Physician Nutritionists, American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition), excessive alcohol intake can make it difficult to digest food and absorb certain nutrients because alcohol can interfere with the activity of many enzymes that are essential for intestinal functioning and transporting nutrients from the intestine to the blood stream. "



About Dr. Shawn Khodadadian

Dr. Shawn Khodadadian, a board certified NYC gastroenterologist (GI doctor), is a specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions of the gastrointestinal tract (the digestive tract from mouth through to anus, including the stomach and bowel), liver, pancreas and gall bladder. He is currently an attending physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC. He is a also a clinical instructor at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. He is a member of the New York Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, American Gastroenterological Association, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and American College of Gastroenterology.



Dr. Khodadadian has been voted by his peers as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor as well as New York Super Doctors. Dr. Khodadadian's private practice is located on NYC's Upper East Side.



