Focusky Presents New Demo for Its Free Video Presentation Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2015 --Focusky's recent demo is showcasing the most important and impressive features of this free video presentation maker. Focusky helps users to transform their creative ideas in attractive presentation. It offers a number of stunning templates that one can select and add in his presentation.



Presenters can make great presentations by using the unique Focusky features intelligently. This video presentation software is perfect and customizable for all users from different fields. Creating an impressive presentation is the first step to make a successful presentation. Focusky works as a creative slideshow maker helping people to add a variety of objects in order to make their slideshow and PPT more attractive.



Focusky also helps in customizing SEO profiles such as title, description and keywords and also creates transcript for search engine friendly presentation. The software presents multiple output options that allow users to save HTML, APP, ZIP, SWF, EXE, XML and YouTube video to put on website by their own or they can also enjoy presentation on their Laptop and computers. The fast sharing feature allows in sharing the presentation with friends and family via email.



When asked, Jason Chen, the President of Focusky said, "We are glad to present this special demo for our software. It is highlighting some of the best features that one cannot miss. Focusky is filled with all impressive features that can help anyone with any field to create awesome presentation and share in online. Lots of themes and templates make it very easy for individuals to add themes. They can instantly share the presentation with others online."



Users get the ability to set in numerous medium such as text, image, swf, local video, online video of YouTube and Vimeo. Focusky also helps in publishing striking presentation in HTML layout allowing it to be seen on both Windows and Mac platform on almost any browser including Chrome, IE, Firefox, Safari, Opera and Avant.



Focusky website: http://focusky.com/

Demo URL: http://online.focusky.com/gkvj/mctr/



About Focusky Software Co., Ltd

Focusky Software Co., Ltd started operation in 2010 and creates useful software. The company has its main office in Hong Kong and offers a wide range of products such as digital presentation software, PC utilities and business software.