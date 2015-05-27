Go Fund Me Campaign Started to Support the Construction of Masjid Noor-Ul-Haram

Oakville, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2015 --This project started way back in the year 1998 with the purchase of an eleven Acre property in Oakville. During this period, Masjid Noor-Ul-Haram was started in an existing wooden house. By the end of 2006, the community built around this project expanded significantly, and they managed to pay completely for the property.



In the next stage of the project, the management team started visiting other organizations and compiling relevant information. By doing this, they were able to evaluate their own project in terms of its design, construction method, issues faced and builders. Based on this information, the management started working on a design with a long-term approach, starting from 2010. Their plan was to come up with an all-encompassing building comprising of a Masjid with all its amenities and two Gymnasiums with a family lounge in between.



The final phase of this project is the creation of a beautiful structure that has been planned as a combination of Masjid Nabawi in Madina and Al Haram Masjid in Mecca. After putting together a lot of hard work for the last four years, the building permit has been obtained recently. Now, they need $2 Million to start the construction of Masjid Noor-Ul-Haram.



To find out more about this fundraiser, please visit http://bit.ly/1NYKboA



This project's official website is http://www.wimcanada.com



About Masjid Noor-Ul-Haram

