Speedy Dumpster Asks Residents of Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland to Keep Dumpster Lids Closed

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --Speedy Dumpster has seen an increase in weight when emptying onsite dumpsters. The drivers attribute this increase to heavy rains accumulating inside the dumpsters. They want to warn customers and dumpster renters to keep lids on the dumpsters closed when it is raining during work hours and always close lids at the end of the workday. This will result in lighter weights within the receptacles.



Another contributing factor to increased dumpster weight that results from the additional spring rainfall happens when materials discarded from remodels and construction materials absorb water, thereby making the dumpsters heavier. The heavier the dumpsters load, the harder Speedy Dumpster trucks and drivers have to work.



Aside from rain accumulation in dumpsters with open lids, it is easy for animals, such as stray cats, rodents, raccoons, and other animals to fall into dumpsters, or crawl into them, looking for shelter from inclement weather, or if they are seeking a warm place to sleep. Drivers and other Speedy Dumpster personnel don't want these animals dumped into their trucks, as it poses imminent danger to them and the animals.



So as a precaution all customers that currently rent or plan to rent a Speedy Dumpster container are asked to please check the dumpsters often and always keep the lids closed. This will result in lighter loads, and less chance of damaged equipment, as well as help improve safety for drivers and personnel.



View website at: http://www.speedydumpster.com/



