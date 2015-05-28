Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --Julie and Kelsey Murphy, the dynamic mother-daughter duo of Cincinnati-based tech start-up benobe LLC, are off to a roaring start. In 2014, benobe was selected from more than 180 competitors from across the United States to become one of only 10 start-ups accepted into the six-month OCEAN Accelerator Program. Fresh off completion of its OCEAN tenure, benobe successfully met and exceeded its ambitious $40,000 Kickstarter Campaign Goal to help fund their application designed to streamline career education in the United States. Despite the heavily male dominated environment of tech start-up companies, benobe is determined to defy industry expectations by serving as a leading example of female-owned and founded tech start-ups.



Through their FREE career-education applications that empower individuals to discover meaningful career choices as well as proper education paths, benobe seeks to save both students and their parents the headaches, stress, and misspent money that has come to be synonymous with career confusion.



"Our company was launched with a central mission: To help empower students and young adults throughout the U.S. to make smarter career decisions earlier, and create more successful lives for themselves as a result." Julie Murphy, CEO of benobe, LLC, explains. "Too many students feel lost, stressed and frustrated when it comes to their future career. The question 'what do you want to be?' becomes a source of anxiety, not excitement." Julie laments. "This problem only compounds itself when these same confused young adults go off to college without a solid game plan. They don't finish on time, and on average, rack up $30,000 or more in debt. On top of that, 24% of these college graduates find themselves either unemployed or underemployed. benobe is dedicated to providing its users a better solution than the frustration of blindly navigating the modern career market."



"Young adults aren't the only ones affected by this confusing career environment; this flawed dynamic often means that Employers offering good-paying jobs are left with unfilled positions and Educators offering programs with nearly 100% job placement have empty seats in their classes." Kelsey Murphy, Marketing Coordinator at benobe and full-time student at Xavier University, adds. "There's a critical imbalance between supply and demand because of this incomplete information, and that's where benobe comes in. Through our career-education and marketing platform, we're able to close this gap between Employers and their prospective Employees. We provide Employers and Educators with a pipeline to intelligent, relevant candidates, and they in turn pay sponsorship fees to market their mission-critical careers, educational programs and other opportunities to benobe users."



Through a combination of both web and mobile applications working in concert, Jeff Carter, benobe Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, has designed a system to enable users to explore careers and align their passions with their paychecks. Carter states, "It's exciting to see how interactive technology can bring the power of career education directly to individuals in the manner they prefer. Now more than ever we need this platform to support, stimulate and encourage smarter career choices nationwide - at the right time, with the right content and on the right devices."



benobe will launch its web and mobile career exploration applications this August – just in time for back to school.



About benobe, LLC

benobe, LLC was founded in Cincinnati, Ohio in October of 2014. benobe is a career-education platform that provides users, students (ages 13+) and adults, with engaging, interactive, and FREE applications to discover and explore career options and educational pathways. benobe offers Employers, Academic Organizations and Industry Suppliers with an innovative and cost-effective channel to reach their target market, and connect with and educate them on mission-critical careers and programs to further develop their talent pipelines.