Unqualified Plastic Surgeons Put Patients at Risk for Medical Malpractice

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --There has been a recent increase of unqualified physicians performing plastic surgery on patients. This alarming trend has grown so serious that the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) has issued a warning regarding the failed procedures of unqualified surgeons. The ASPS states that only board certified plastic surgeons have the necessary qualifications and specialized skills to safely perform these surgeries. There has also been an increase of patients seeking board certified plastic surgeons to help repair the damage created by unqualified physicians.



"Many patients seek unqualified physicians for plastic surgery because their rates are much lower," says James Howell, medical malpractice attorney at Prochaska, Howell & Prochaska LLC. "Unfortunately, their rates are low for a reason. These physicians do not have the qualifications to perform these complex procedures. This can result in the patient developing severe health problems, critical injury, and even death. It's extremely important for patients to choose a plastic surgeon who is certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS)."



Despite the great risks involving unqualified physicians, there is currently no law preventing any doctor with a medical license from performing plastic surgery. The ASPS has labeled this disturbing trend as "white-coat deception." It describes the erroneous belief that a medical professional wearing a white coat is qualified to perform any type of surgery.



Plastic surgery is more popular than ever in the United States with 5.8 million procedures performed in 2014 alone. This was a 3 percent increase from the previous year (ASPS). The most popular types of procedures include liposuction, face lifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and breast augmentation (ASPS). It takes highly specialized medical training and an eye for cosmetic aesthetics to safely perform these surgeries.



"Board certified plastic surgeons complete 6 years of residency as a surgeon," says Howell. "Two years of their residency is then dedicated completely to plastic surgery. This training teaches physicians how to safely treat patients, while also achieving the desired cosmetic result."



Patients electing to have plastic surgery should avoid any physician not certified by the ABPS. Certified physicians are listed on the board's official website. Patients should also not seek treatment from general M.D.s and surgeons who offer discount coupons for plastic surgery. Furthermore, it's important to read patient testimonials and investigate a physician's medical facilities before choosing a plastic surgeon.