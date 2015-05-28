Bill Beazley Homes Helps Homeowners Decorate for Spring

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --Bill Beazley Homes makes decorating for the spring season easy. In their recent blog post they show how simple changes can have a dramatic impact on the look and feel of a home. "Bring some of that beauty from the fresh outdoors to your interior, by selecting colors and prints that say, 'look at me'", says Bill Beazley Homes. Their 10 tips for bringing spring into a living space include livening it up with a some springtime motifs, as well as adding a few classic accessories.



A doormat is one of these essential accessories. When selecting a doormat, Bill Beazley Homes advises homeowners to choose one that is durable and mildew-resistant, yet still decorative.



For a few decorative staples for the interior, Bill Beazley Homes suggests plush towels in a fresh color such as lavender, peel and stick wallpaper, easy to change wall decals, and floral print curtains. "Simple updates are often times some of the best updates," says Bill Beazley Homes.



If homeowners are looking for a more dramatic change, Bill Beazley Homes also has a few DIY ideas to share. "A gallon of paint goes a long way. It's one of the easiest and most cost-effective tools for changing a space, and the impact can be dramatic," says Bill Beazley Homes. They suggest selecting a happy color, and painting something fun such as the front door, a bookcase, or the ceiling. Homeowners may also consider revamping a piece of furniture, such as a chandelier or an old desk, with a coat of paint .



If all else fails, Bill Beazley Home's final tip is to add a fresh bouquet of flowers or a potted plant to the space. "Flowers give an instant face-lift ," says Bill Beazley Homes and can be added to any and every space in the home.



