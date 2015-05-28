Cavalli Legal Finance Reports a Possible Wrongful Imprisonment Lawsuit

Hamilton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --Settlement loans are now made available and applicable to wrongful imprisonment cases through Cavalli Legal Finance. The Italian lawyer of Amanda Knox said a lawsuit is possible to be filed, although not certain, against Italy due to the wrongful detention of Knox, following her 7-year-old legal battle in Meredith Kercher's murder.



In an email, Knox's attorney Carlo Dalla Vedova said a lawsuit is possible, but they are not interested to make such move at the moment, and that he and his client have no discussion about it. Their option for a settlement loan was not also disclosed.



Italy's highest court exonerated Amanda Knox, along with her Italian, former boyfriend Rafaelle Sollecito in the November 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher, Amanda's British roommate.



Initially, both suspects were convicted in 2009. Sollecito was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment, while Knox received 26 years. In 2011, the convictions were overturned and Amanda returned to Seattle immediately. Under the personal injury cases, Amanda can file for a compensation claim, if the lawsuit has a good merit to win such legal battle, considering the incurred damages such as pain and suffering.



In 2013, their acquittals were both overturned, and just last year, their convictions were reinstated by a Florence court. Knox's sentence was increased to 28 and half years. The recent ruling to exonerate both suspects was the criminal case's final decision. Thus, a settlement funding could be availed by the convicts if they wish to.



According to the lawyer, the Italian Supreme Court should issue a written motivation by June 27, and if Knox pursues a lawsuit, the Italian law could provide a maximum of 517,000 euros as compensation, which is equivalent to $556,317. Knox can avail a lawsuit funding to pursue with the case.



