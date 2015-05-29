Westchester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Scarsdale resident, Karine Kleinhaus, M.D., M.P.H., VP, North America, for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI), will be an hour long live radio guest on Peter Moses's radio show on WVOX 1460 AM in Westchester, NY and streaming live at http://www.wvox.com, this Monday, June 1, 2015 from 3-4 pm E.



She will be discussing adult placenta cell therapy and its treatment for inflammation, ischemia, hematological disorders, and radiation damage, as well as treating bone marrow transplant failure in order to return a patient's white cell, red cell and platelet levels to normal.



About Karine Kleinhaus, M.D., M.P.H.

Karine Kleinhaus, M.D., M.P.H., is Divisional Vice President, North America at Pluristem Therapeutics. She has worked with multiple public and private biotechnology companies on both public and investor relations. Prior to that, she was an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Psychiatry at the NYU School of Medicine. At NYU, Dr. Kleinhaus conducted medical research funded under a multi-year NIH grant. She published more than 25 papers in leading peer-reviewed journals such as the Annals of the New York Academy of Science, American Journal of Medical Genetics, and the American Journal of Epidemiology. Before that Dr. Kleinhaus practiced obstetrics and then completed two fellowships at Columbia University.?Dr. Kleinhaus received her medical degree from Tel Aviv University, earned a Master of Public Health from Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health, and a bachelor's degree, cum laude, from Princeton University.



About Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI), is a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapy products. The Company's patented PLX (PLacental eXpanded) cells release a cocktail of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, ischemia, hematological disorders, and radiation damage. PLX cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and are an "off-the-shelf" product that requires no tissue matching prior to administration. The Company has a strong intellectual property position, Company-owned, GMP-certified manufacturing and research facilities, strategic relationships with major research institutions. Pluristem's PLX-R18 cells can address crucial recovery stages in treating bone marrow failure and/or blood disorders including returning a patient's white cell, red cell and platelet levels to normal. http://www.pluristem.com/