Motorcycle Accidents and Fatalities Continue to Rise

Hutchinson, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Motorcycles only make up 3 percent of all registered road vehicles in the United States. However, it is estimated that motorcyclists are 35 times more likely to be involved in an accident. Each year, motorcycles are involved in 11 percent of all traffic accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA), there were 4,612 motorcycle rider fatalities in 2012. This was a 2 percent increase from 2010. These alarming statistics point to the fact that motorcycle accidents remain a serious problem for both motorcyclists and motorists.



"Over 50 percent of all motorcyclist fatalities involve another vehicle," says Scott Mann, auto accident attorney of Mann Law Offices. "This can be the result of a car or truck failing to see the motorcycle in traffic. It can also be caused by a motorcyclist ignoring traffic conditions, splitting the lanes, not signaling before turning, and speeding."



In accidents involving another vehicle, speeding by the motorcyclist is the number one cause of the collision. Furthermore, 50 percent of solitary motorcycle accidents are also due to speeding. In 2011, 35 percent of motorcycle fatalities were caused by the speeding of the motorcyclist (NHTSA). Additional causes of motorcycle accidents include inclement weather, inexperienced riders and motorists, road rage, poor road conditions, and vehicle defects.



Drugs and alcohol also play a major role in motorcycle accidents. In 2011, over 40 percent of riders killed in accidents had blood alcohol levels (BAC) of 0.8g/dL or higher (NHTSA). Motorcyclists between the ages of 40 and 44 were more likely to be involved in alcohol-related motorcycle accidents (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).



"The main reason why there are so many rider fatalities is because motorcycles provide very little protection during a collision," says Mike Wyatt, auto accident attorney of Mann Law Offices. "Wearing a helmet is the best way for a motorcyclist to prevent a fatality during an accident."



According to recent studies, helmets reduce motorcycle fatalities by 40 percent (NHTSA). In 2009, almost 45 percent of all motorcycle accident victims killed in a crash were not wearing a helmet. It is estimated that over 1,800 lives were saved in 2008 because of motorcycle helmets (NHTSA).