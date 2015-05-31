New Flipbook Software by PUB HTML5 Is Now a Good Helper for Publishing House

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2015 --PUB HTML5 recently launched the latest version of its flipbook software. Updates to the software now allows modern publishing houses to accomplish a number of innovative tasks to better suit the needs of readers of online content.



The new version is compatible with both Windows and PC computers. It allows publishers of online content to create eye-catching and interactive catalogs, brochures, magazines and other publications, which can run on most digital devices, including Android and IOS platforms. Publications can be created from scratch or converted from MS Office, Open Office or PDF files.



Already trusted by over 364,000 publishers worldwide, the software now has improved features to meet the requirements of publishing houses seeking to enhance their market reach by providing unique content. It now has full page editing features and enhanced PDF to flipbook conversion capabilities, resulting in publishers being able to accomplish more interactive publications with realistic, flipbook animation. Publishers can also choose from a wide array of templates to suit company design or customer preferences and are able to include colored bookmarks, custom logos, toolbar, music files, video and even button graphics. Users can also use the software to easily embed customizable book cases on websites to display publications.



With over 1.8 million downloads, PUB HTML5 has become the digital publisher of choice for individuals and over 60,000 companies. The software has enjoyed a high favorability rating as a result, with a number of users praising its capabilities. "We have tried several different products to create digital flipbooks but yours is able to create a much more realistic digital publication than the competitor products could," said Giles Berger, a verified user of the software.



Version 3.9.0 of the PUB HTML5 flipbook software is currently available on the company's website. Publishers are able to download the software for free and enjoy its latest features.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 provides cutting edge digital publishing software solutions to enhance the content delivery of businesses and individuals worldwide.



Contact information:

Spokesman: Jason Chen, PUB HTML5 CTO

E-mail: pr@pubhtml5.com

Website: http://pubhtml5.com/