Shoplogix Generates Notification and Escalation

Oakville, Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2006 -- Email Notifications and alarming are key elements to real time plant floor monitoring and responsiveness. Systems must have the capacity to:



• Connect to any plant floor equipment

• Web-based reporting

• Email notifications & alarming

• Integrate with enterprise systems

• Remotely manage hundreds of machines

• Automate data entry



Alarms (LED status) and email notifications must be configurable for any real or derived signal.



Configurable notifications must be available when particular signals reach a pre-defined upper or lower limit.



Named executives must be notified when a specific machine state occurs.



A typical manufacturing plant floor example of such monitoring capabilities:



As the cabinet temperature reaches the Hi limit, an email notification can be sent to alert of a potentially dangerous situation. This information can help show time of day heat conditions that exist especially during hot summer months. Many maintenance related problems occur due to high temperature and humidity.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



