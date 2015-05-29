Emergency Water Removal Now Available in Warwick PA

Warwick, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --The professionals at Elite Water Damage Restoration are pleased to announce that they will be providing emergency water, smoke, fire, and mold removal services to the residents of Warwick PA. If you are experiencing or have recently encountered water or fire damage to your home call the fully licensed and accredited team from Elite Water Damage and Restoration. They have been around for almost two decades and have thousands of satisfied and safe customers.



Water damage can ruin a home and all it's contents in a short period of time. Furniture, family keepsakes and treasures, even the walls and floors of the house itself can be damaged beyond repair if not dealt with swiftly and efficiently. The structural integrity of the entire home may also be in danger. Water can also soak into the drywall and flooring, making it the perfect breeding ground for mold. Mold can be extremely hazardous to the health of you and your family and must be removed by a fully licensed restoration team that knows what they're doing.



The knowledgeable staff at Elite assures that they can be on the scene within 60 minutes of your initial phone call. They will assess the situation, find the source of the problem and take fast action to correct it. Elite uses only the most cutting edge restoration equipment and will have your home back to normal in no time at all. All traces of water, smoke, and fire damage will be removed along with any future chance of mold reforming.



About Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc.

With on staff certified technicians, Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc. has provided dependable service to a diverse client base in Bucks county and surrounding areas, including Philadelphia and Montgomery counties as well as several counties in the New Jersey.