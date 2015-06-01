New Websites for Spirit Wear T-Shirt Fundraising Company, Win Win Spiritwear & Sportswear Divisions

Ottawa, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2015 --Win-Win is splitting the business into two exciting divisions, Spiritwear and Sportswear. The two divisions are more specific to the needs of schools and teams for fundraising and spirit gear.



Schools, PTOs and PTAs looking for new fundraising opportunities use Win-Win and their team fundraising programs to earn the money they need for expenses. The online spiritwear store provides free registration to help schools and youth sports teams earn money through selling t-shirts, apparel, and merchandise.



Win Win understands difficulties arise when trying to fundraise and sell spiritwear. Buying products and apparel upfront is time consuming and financially risky. Win-Win Spiritwear is proud to provide a no cost, turnkey and risk free program. Each school and team that signs up for the no-cost program also receives a customizable online store.



Win Win makes their spiritwear catalog available online for parents, fans, and kids to find the styles that they want to wear. Win Win's features include being able to upload the school or youth sports team's mascot and colors to customize gear. Win Win also has expert design staff that can customize a logo at no additional cost. All pricing strategies are controlled by the school or team representative with access to the online spirtwear store to set the profit margin.



Win Win has received great feedback on event attendees who enjoy purchasing spiritwear T-shirts and merchandise. Parents, fans and customers who like to show their team, school and club pride by wearing their favorite team's gear have commented on Win Win's quality t-shirts and products.



We know from experience that spiritwear, novelty and event merchandise sales are great fundraisers for organizations. For more information on Win Win's new spiritwear division, visit: http://www.winwinspiritswear.com.



The Win-Win Sportswear division is meant to serve the needs of the youth sports market. Sports teams have a great need for customized apparel. Win Win is a one stop shop for youth sports teams apparel and merchandise, and is popular with tournament directors, coaches and volunteers. Youth sports teams can choose official customized fan gear, uniforms, tournament shirts, team spirit wear and souvenirs. For more information on Win Win's sportswear division, visit: http://www.winwinsportswear.com.



Schools and youth sports teams can sign up for a no-risk spiritwear campaign by visiting: http://www.winwinspiritwear.com/spiritwear-for-schools/



About Win Win

Win-Win began when a coach, a PTO dad and a shirt printer put their heads together to build a better mouse trap. We've designed unique merchandise and spirit wear fundraising programs that fit almost any situation. Our years of experience have led us to the best ways to sell and make money. We really are the experts. We've helped hundreds of schools and youth sports teams make money with little, or in most cases, NO RISK.



Quality and integrity come first. Our state of the art production facility is located in the beautiful farm country outside of Chicago, Illinois. We've invested heavily in the latest printing technology so your products will be the best available. Our staff is dedicated to maximizing your fundraising and spirit wear efforts. Further, our staff goes the extra mile to make your job easy. You'll be proud of the quality products that bear your team or school's name.



