Auto Care Specialists in Venice, FL Discuss the Importance of Proper Wheel Alignment

Venice, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --The auto care professionals at 1 Stop Car & Truck Repair are encouraging vehicle owners in Venice, FL to seek regular maintenance for wheel alignment to prolong the life of their tires. Over the course of just one year of driving, a minor angle maladjustment of the tires of only .17 inches can drag tires sideways for more than 68 miles throughout the course of the year. Proper wheel alignment not only reduces unnecessary tire wear, but also improves gas mileage and also improves handling and safety while driving.



Symptoms of incorrect wheel alignment include excessive or uneven tire wear, steering wheel vibrations or shimmy, a steering wheel that isn't centered when the vehicle is driving straight, the vehicle pulling to the left or right, of a feeling of looseness or wandering with the steering wheel when driving. Vehicle manufacturers typically recommend that vehicle alignment is inspected every 10,000 miles, or at least once per year.



With an average amount of driving, a typical set of tires should last between 3-4 years. However, wheels that are even slightly out of alignment can add thousands of extra miles to tire life, causing them to have to be replaced prematurely and adding to the cost of vehicle ownership. Additionally, gas mileage is improved with proper alignment, which promotes proper inflation and minimizes rolling resistance. A suspension system that is properly aligned allows worn parts to be detected when they need to be replaced, before they cause other costly problems in other systems of the car.



In addition to wheel alignment services, the professionals at 1 Stop Car & Truck Repair also provide tire balancing, tire mounting, tire rotation, tire inspection, and tire pressure monitoring systems.



1 Stop Car & Truck Repair also offers a comprehensive lineup of other auto care services and maintenance.



