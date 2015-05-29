NJ Chiropractor Offers Free Mobility and Stability Function Analysis to Help Golfers Improve Their Swing

Marlton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Dr. Sauté K. Dean of Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief in Marlton, NJ is now offering local golfers the chance to improve their swing with a free 30-minute mobility and stability function analysis. This free analysis, typically valued at several hundred dollars, includes a one-on-one initial consultation with Dr. Dean, an extremely thorough mobility and stability function analysis, and a personal action plan with recommendations based on the findings of the analysis.



The cause of poor or inconsistent golf swing mechanics is poor body stability, mobility, and strength that is directly linked to musculoskeletal imbalances in the body. Correcting a poor golf swing is not just about having the best lessons and top-of-the-line gear, but mostly about correcting muscle imbalances in the body. As part of the free consultation and analysis, Dr. Dean can help patients pinpoint the cause of their imbalances and make recommendations for improving them as well as their golf performance.



Dr. Dean works with many golfers who already employ a trusted golf coach to help with their performance. Dr. Dean consults with these coaches to help improve the golf mechanics of his patients using a multi-faceted approach, addressing factors like accuracy, club head speed, and more.



With a special interest in sports medicine, Dr. Dean also helps golfers address issues of lower back pain that are common with the sport. It's estimated that more than 5 million golfers per year suffer from some type of lower back pain. The golf swing puts an enormous amount of stress and torque on the spinal column and when a golfer's alignment is off, repeated swings can lead to extreme pain. Dr. Dean can address these issues in the initial consultation as well as through ongoing pain relief treatments.



Dr. Dean and his qualified staff use a variety of treatments and technology to help patients find relief from pain. These include a custom selection of traditional adjustments, massage therapy, physical rehabilitation, stretches, exercises, lifestyle modification, and nutritional counseling.



With more than 10 years of experience as a chiropractic professional, Dr. Sauté K. Dean has a unique background in kinesiology and sports medicine and has also worked with many notable athletes throughout his career. He has a special interest in treating sports injuries and back pain, as well as helping athletes reach their full performance potential through proper musculoskeletal movement.



For more information about the free golf swing analysis Dr. Sauté K. Dean is offering patients at Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief in Marlton, NJ please visit www.NJBackPainRelief.com.