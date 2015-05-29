Ben Katz Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Vintage Style Oil Tanned Leather Bags

Thornhill, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --When Ben Katz started his career designing and manufacturing leather accessories thirteen years ago, he started small with local craft shows and exhibitions in Ontario, Canada. Over time as buying online became an accepted way of life for shoppers, his company started to get more and more requests from leather lovers all over the world.



Today Ben has customers in 30 countries with many of them in the US, the UK and Germany. Having a keen eye for the next big thing in leather, Ben is determined to unveil a new collection of vintage-style leather bags in an array of choices in step with the modern world.



The product line Ben has in mind includes a slim wallet, a combination cell phone case and wallet, a classic messenger bag with either five or seven compartments to hold anything and everything one is likely to need on any given day as well as a messenger-style bag with an iPad pocket and spacious main compartment and a laptop bag that will carry any average size laptop and related business materials.



Ben turned to Kickstarter to raise the funds needed to buy the first stock of very special new vegetable oil tanned leather, which is soft and durable, and looks amazing. Once inventory has been secured, Ben and his team will begin manufacturing this collection designed to keep people in touch with the quality and style of the past while keeping up with modern times.



This crowdfunding campaign ends on July 27th 2015.



The Official Vintage Style Leather Bags Kickstarter Page - http://kck.st/1dtdXlB



The Official Katz Leather Website - http://www.sheepskinhat.com/



About Ben Katz

Thirteen years ago, Ben put aside the blue prints and calculators he worked with as a civil engineer to pursue a much more passionate career designing and manufacturing leather accessories. Through exhibitions and craft shows he learned to merge his vision with the needs of consumers. As a result, the response has been overwhelming. Thousands of his designs are in the pockets, shoulders and heads of men and women in more than 30 countries.