Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Announces Only Four Homes Left at the Summit at Horse Creek

Graniteville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --In a recent blog, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® asks their readers if they have ever considered owning a new home. "Owning a new home has several advantages that resale homes can not match," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®



Not only do new homes come with all the bells and whistles, they also come with higher energy efficiency standards, fewer repairs, and less maintenance.



Right now The Summit at Horse Creek has four beautiful new homes available in Aiken County, SC. These are the last new homes available in the community, making this the last opportunity for home buyers to own a brand new home at The Summit.



The Summit at Horse Creek is an open, family-friendly community located in Graniteville, SC. The homes built here are built with quality craftsmanship from one of the area's leading builders, Bill Beazley Homes. New homes already hold up much longer than pre-existing homes, but these four homes left in The Summit are, "engineered to minimize maintenance requirements and make the road ahead easier for their residents," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. In addition, they have a tightly sealed building envelope that keeps homeowner cool in the summer and warm in the winter.



Another advantage to owning a new home is that they are customizable. The homes available at The Summit at Horse Creek are no exception. "Bill Beazley Homes allows their home buyers to participate in the process of customizing their property. This creates a living space specifically tailored to the consumer's tastes," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® previews the homes available at The Summit at Horse Creek on their blog page.



The homes, which range from $198,900- $260,900, have floor plans of varying sizes and features. Included is the popular Plainview V floorplan, which features a large great room with a fireplace, and an owner's suite with a 14x15 sitting room and fireplace.



The larger of the four available homes is the Westhaven 8 floor plan, which features an open floor plan and a large bonus room that could be utilized as a fifth bedroom.



For more information about the available homes at The Summit at Horse Creek, read the full blog post here:

http://www.bhhsbeazleyrealtors.com/blog/final-four-homes-at-the-summit-at-horse-creek-graniteville/



Right now, Bill Beazley Homes is offering $4,000 in buyers incentives and 100% financing is available to qualified buyers. The site office at The Summit at Horse Creek is available for tours any day of the week. They are open Sunday and Monday from 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm or Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 am-6:00 pm.



