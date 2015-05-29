North Seattle Chiropractor Outlines the Health Dangers of Extended Sitting

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Average Americans spend about 10 hours per day sitting and by doing so, are unknowingly shaving time off of their lives. In fact, the fourth-leading cause of death worldwide due to non-infectious disease is physical inactivity. Dr. Lee Phelps of Abrams Chiropractic in North Seattle is educating patients on the health dangers of extended sitting based on some of the most recent studies in the industry, and is also helping patients incorporate important habits into their lifestyle that can counteract these dangers.



Studies show that extended sitting and inactivity can lead to heart disease, diabetes, and colon, breast, and endometrial cancers. Additionally, extended sitting can lead to brain damage, muscle degeneration, leg disorders, posture problems with the lower back, strained neck, and strained shoulders.



The typical American lifestyle is becoming so sedentary that even 30 minutes to one hour of physical activity each day may not even counteract the damage done during the 10 hours of sitting. Researchers from the University of Colorado and the University of Utah School of Medicine found that getting up and moving lightly for two minutes for each hour of sitting decreases premature death by 33% by simply activating the cellular mechanisms in the body through movement.



Given these most recent findings, Dr. Lee Phelps is helping patients not only overcome their back, neck, and shoulder pain issues that are a direct result of extended sitting, but also to develop new lifestyle habits that encourage regular light movement throughout what would normally be a completely sedentary day.



Dr. Phelps and his staff use a variety of different adjustment techniques to alleviate back, neck, and shoulder pain and also to improve postures. Treatment plans are completely customized for each patient depending on their specific needs, preferences, and lifestyle. They also provide wellness care and lifestyle counseling to help patients feel their very best and live life fully with optimal health.



