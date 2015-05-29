Dr. Thomas Ludlow, Dentist in Folsom, CA Offers IV Sedation Dentistry for Anxious, Elderly, and Special Needs Patients

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --It's estimated that approximately 15 percent of Americans struggle with some extent of dental fear or anxiety. This fear or anxiety often prevents them from visiting the dentist regularly as recommended, which in the long-term causes severe dental issues that require invasive measures to correct. Dr. Thomas Ludlow of Expressions in Dentistry in Folsom, CA is now offering IV sedation at his office to eliminate the fear people feel about dental procedures, and to also make it easier and more affordable for the elderly or those with special needs to receive essential dental care.



Currently, less than two percent of dentists in the U.S. are trained to offer IV sedation without the assistance of an in-office nurse anesthetist. Dr. Ludlow's advanced training in dental intravenous anesthesia, or "twilight sedation" as it is commonly referred to, gives patients more opportunities and availability for receiving sedation services due to anxiety or special needs.



Dental intravenous sedation is very safe and is administered through a vein in the arm or hand. The sedation causes the patient to sleep very lightly during the course of their procedure without remembering their visit after it is completed. Dr. Ludlow can administer a custom combination of IV sedation, nitrous oxide, or oral sedation depending on the unique needs of the patient.



Those with dental fear or anxiety that become uncomfortable with the sights, sounds, and smells of a dental office find IV sedation to be the solution they need to undergo dental care without stress or discomfort. It is also a desirable option for those who have severe gag reflexes.



Additionally, dental intravenous anesthesia allows Dr. Ludlow and his staff to perform consecutive procedures in one visit to correct severe oral health issues, rather than having to complete them during separate visits due to the stamina of the patient. With IV sedation, the patient simply remains in a pleasant sleep-like state for the duration of the extended visit.



About Dr. Thomas Ludlow

Dr. Thomas Ludlow is a seasoned dental professional serving the needs of Folsom, CA. He is an alumnus of the American Dental School at the University of California in San Francisco and throughout his career has been committed to staying up-to-date with the latest tools, techniques, and technology in dentistry through continuing education. He is a member of the California Dental Association, ADA, Sacramento District Dental Society, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the International Congress of Implantology.



For more information about the dental intravenous sedation that Dr. Thomas Ludlow offers for patients of Expressions in Dentistry in Folsom, CA, please visit http://www.folsomexpressionsindentistry.com