Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2015 --Abhinam Yoga Center At Dharamkot Inn is now offering flexible daily drop-in yoga classes twice daily for students of all levels and abilities. The morning Ashtanga Vinyasa class is from 8am-10am and the evening Iyengar Hatha class is 5pm-7pm. Both classes provide the opportunity for students from any experience and background to further their yoga practice and deepen their knowledge of core postures, improving personal strength and flexibility in a supportive atmosphere. All classes are taught by Yoga Alliance Certified Teachers with decades of experience practicing and teaching Ashtanga Vinyasa and Iyengar Yoga.



The Classes:



The morning Ashtanga Vinyasa class is based on the system of Yoga which involves synchronizing of the breath with a progressive series of challenging postures. This is a highly energizing and awakening yoga practice appropriate for the morning time as it enhances focus and stamina for the rest of the day. Primary series of the Ashtanga sequences will be taught, adjusting for the experience level of the student in the class.



The evening Iyengar Hatha class is based on the system of Yoga developed by B.K.S. Iyengar, which is characterized by an emphasis on detail and precision of alignment in each posture. The use of props and restorative techniques in this Yoga practice makes it accessible for any age, young or old, and its focus on preventative measures ensure a safe and injury-free yoga practice. It is appropriate for the evening time due to its calming and stress-relieving effects.



The Teachers:



Namito studied personally with great masters of Yoga and spirituality such as B.K.S Iyengar and Krishnamurti. His years or practice and teaching have given him comprehensive experience of all Ashtanga series and a deep understanding of the therapeutic and medical aspects of Yoga. He puts an emphasis on protecting his students from injury during their practice by training them in preventive measures and correct alignment.



Shunyo has a strong foundation of practicing and teaching Ashtanga Vinyasa Flow as well as a background in Iyengar from the Iyengar Institute in Pune, India. She believes yoga is for people of all ages and is fascinated by the various uses of different props. She is also aware of their significance in teaching to people with physical limitations.



Micha is a guest teacher from Israel who successfully completed her 200 hr Yoga TTC at Abhinam Yoga Center, Goa, India. She now teaches yoga in Israel and India as a RYT 200(Registered Yoga Teacher- Yoga Alliance USA). She is very passionate about health food and nutrition. She is a vegan and has tremendous compassionate heart for all living beings. Her teaching reflects the deep understanding of the subject and her amazing communication skills help her to communicate from the heart with all students. Abhinam Center has offered her scholarship and invited her to join "Work as Yoga" program which is exclusively offered to their graduates.



The Location



Abhinam Yoga Center's Drop-In classes are held at the Dharamkot Inn which is located in the peaceful heart of Dharamkot, overlooking a green valley below. Being 2km away from the busy streets of McLeodganj, The Dharamkot Inn provides a calm and tranquil atmosphere, very conducive to successful Yoga practice. It is located opposite the Trek and Dine restaurant which also offers healthy meals and is a favorite of many visitors and locals. Abhinam yoga also offers Intensive 200 and 500 hours teacher training yoga courses which are recognized By Yoga Alliance US and UK



About The Drop-In Yoga classes

The Drop-In Yoga classes in Dharamsala can be purchased on the day of the class, either as a single session or as part of a discounted 5-day program. For more information about the classes visit the website or call Abhinam Yoga Center at +91 9736046080.