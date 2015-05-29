Jefferson, WI Dentist, Dr. Brian Turley Donates New Smiles to Patients in Need

Jefferson, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Dr. Brian Turley, dentist at Smiles by Turley in Jefferson, WI, is helping patients in need achieve a healthy, functional smile once again at no cost through volunteer work in conjunction with the Wisconsin Dental Association (WDA) Donated Dental Services program. Through this program, Dr. Turley donates his time and services to a few select patients each year, and most recently, provided new denture services to a patient battling cancer.



This particular patient endured a bone marrow transplant as a result of her cancer, is currently undergoing chemotherapy, and did not have the means to replace her poor fitting dentures. Dr. Turley provided her with full upper and lower dentures that are now giving her the opportunity to smile, chew properly, and feel better about herself in this difficult time of life.



"The WDA helped me through a real rough point in my life," said Dr. Turley's patient. "They arranged for me to be seen by a dentist that was nearby. Dr. Brian and his staff are wonderful; they took very good care of me and gave me a great gift of a new smile. Not only that, but I can eat again. Thank you to everyone involved."



The mission of the WDA DDS program is to provide much needed dental care for Wisconsin residents who are unable to afford treatment because of a limited income that is linked to a permanent disability or advanced age. Each volunteer dentist, like Dr. Brian Turley, decides which cases to accept based on a face-to-face meeting that assesses the patient's unique dental needs.



For this patient, Dr. Brian Turley was also able to secure donated services from D&S Dental Lab in Waunakee, WI for denture fabrication, as well as from Dr. Scott Connor of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates in Johnson Creek, WI for oral surgery.



Since the founding of the WDA DDS program in 1998, more than $9.2 million in care has been donated from 792 volunteer dentists in Wisconsin to more than 3,000 residents. More than 150 dental labs have donated supplies and services worth more than $600,000.



About Dr. Brian Turley

Dr. Brian Turley specializes in advanced cosmetic and implant dentistry for Wisconsin patients. In addition to designing custom dentures for patients with permanent tooth loss, Dr. Turley also offers services such as permanent dental implants, crowns, veneers, teeth whitening, traditional braces, Invisalign, and more. Dr. Turley has been practicing dentistry for nearly two decades, and is committed to helping his patients feel confident in themselves with a beautiful, healthy smile.



