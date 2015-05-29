Kalamazoo Chiropractor Dr. Michael Kudlas Explains Connection Between Chiropractic Care and Diabetes Prevention

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Despite the rate of Type 2 Diabetes reaching near-epidemic numbers worldwide, there still continues to be little slowing in the spread of this chronic disease. Dr. Michael Kudlas of Kalamzoo Community Chiropractic is helping patients understand the physiology behind the disease and also how regular chiropractic care can help promote a healthy lifestyle that helps to prevent chronic diseases like diabetes.



Type 2 Diabetes occurs when the cells in the body become resistant to the effects of insulin. This resistance to insulin causes the cells to not absorb glucose properly, leading to increase blood sugar levels. Type 2 Diabetes has been shown to lead to significant pain and neuropathies, loss of circulation, lower limb amputation, kidney disease, kidney failure, eye disease, and blindness. In 2012 alone, an estimated 9.3 percent of Americans had diabetes, and the numbers continue to rise each year.



Fortunately, however, Type 2 Diabetes can be avoided through an individual's initiative for a healthy lifestyle. This includes regular vigorous exercise, a healthy diet, and sufficient rest. Regular chiropractic care can help promote this healthy lifestyle by eliminating nerve interference in the body's cells, tissues, and organs. It promotes proper posture, movement, and flexibility which make it easier for patients to maintain an active lifestyle with regular exercise. Regular chiropractic care restores spinal function and reduces inflammation to the nerve system, providing an environment in which chronic disease is less likely to flourish.



In addition to conventional chiropractic adjustments, Dr. Kudlas and his experienced staff also offer a variety of other services to help patients reach optimal health. These include spinal and postural screenings, lifestyle advice, corrective exercises, and nutritional counseling, all of which are completely natural, safe, and drug-free.



About Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic

Dr. Kudlas is a seasoned professional in the chiropractic field and is known throughout the area for his dedication to providing the highest level of personalized chiropractic care to patients based on holistic principles. A native of Detroit, Dr. Kudlas completed his training at Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic in South Carolina, following a 10-year career as a teacher in the Detroit Public School system. He has completed numerous advanced certifications and trainings, and has received a number of notable awards and accolades for his expertise in the field.



For more information about Dr. Michael Kudlas and the services he offers at Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic to help patients maintain a healthy lifestyle free of chronic disease, please visit http://www.kcchealth.net