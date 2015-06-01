PUB HTML5 Flipbook Creator Helps Nearly 400,000 Authors Reach More Readers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2015 --PUB HTML5, a fast-growing flipbook creator and digital publishing platform, announced today that the solution is poised to have amassed more than 400,000 unique registered authors by the end of June 2015. The growth in its user base is attributed to the company's commitment to deliver the most easy-to-use solution in the digital publishing marketplace.



"When compared to other solutions such as Issuu or Calameo, the overwhelming response that we've received from our authors is that our flipbook creator is so easy to use," said Jason Chen, chief technology officer of PUB HTML5. "An increasing number of marketers, sales professionals and business owners are transitioning from direct mail and seeking digital publishing solutions for catalogs, brochures and other marketing collateral for the first time. We recognize that to help facilitate this transition, these users require a platform that minimizes the learning curve, and helps them produce a high quality product quickly and easily."



PUB HTML5 offers a comprehensive suite of tools that enable users to easily publish both online and offline. Publications can be enhanced with multimedia, animation and interactive features. The flipbook creator is ideal for businesses of any size, nonprofits and individuals seeking a dynamic solution to create e-books, iPad magazines, email newsletters and other responsive HTML5 projects, including shoppable publications. It offers numerous advantages over its industry competitors, including Google AdSense integration, popups, video and photo slideshows and more.



"Our team has taken a collaborative approach to the development of PUB HTML5," said Chen. "We prioritize our customers' needs, and consider their existing technology ecosystems. We will remain committed to developing consumer-centric solutions as the digital publishing landscape continues to evolve."



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is compatible with all major desktop, tablet and mobile platforms, including iOS, Android and Win 8. For more information and to register for a free trial of the PUB HTML5 flipbook creator, visit http://pubhtml5.com/free-flipbook-creator. Premium packages start at $15 per month.