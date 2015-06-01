Intellect Wins Three Awards at the Asian Banker Awards 2015, for Core Banking and Multi-Channel Implementations

Chennai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2015 --Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a specialist in applying true Digital Technologies across Banking & Insurance, has won three Technology Implementation awards for the year 2015 at The Asian Banker's 2nd Annual Middle East and Africa Awards. In the awards ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, Intellect's Global Consumer Banking (iGCB) and Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) lines of businesses have won the "Best Single Country Core Banking Implementation" both in the Middle East & Africa and "Best Multi-Channel Implementation in the Middle East" awards respectively.



The prestigious Asian Banker Technology Implementation Awards recognise annual achievement and best practice in the implementation of technology in banking operations. Scrutinising the joint role of banks and their IT partners in the development and implementation of game-changing technology projects, the fiercely-competitive awards are judged by a panel of leading practitioners, independent advisors and an international panel of industry experts.



Intellect won 'Best Single Country Core Banking Implementation in the Middle East' for its implementation at NBAD, Egypt. Intellect replaced the bank's existing infrastructure with a Core Banking System, leveraging the latest technology to provide modern electronic banking services capable of addressing future client demands.



The 'Best Single Country Core Banking Implementation in Africa' was awarded to Intellect for implementation at Consolidated Bank of Kenya Limited (CBKL). CBKL required not only the replacement of its legacy solutions with a centralised core banking system furnished with a wide range of add-on functionalities, but needed this to be constructed in a scalable manner in order to ensure it could expand alongside the bank's future growth and operational requirements.



The implementation at Ahli Bank, won the 'Best Multi-Channel Implementation in the Middle East'. Seeking to offer banking services anytime and anywhere, the bank was in need of an advanced electronic offering, an issue addressed in the form of e-channel solutions, Retail Banking Exchange(RBX) and Corporate Banking Exchange (CBX). The solutions provided high level of flexibility for customisation, robust security features and multi-channel banking capabilities.



The key driver that enabled the transformation agenda of these banks is Intellect's digital design philosophy, Digital 360. Through its solutions, Intellect drives the holistic adoption of Digital OUTSIDE (the experience driver) and Digital INSIDE (the operational excellence enabler). The Intellect design philosophy ensures a dramatic shift from disjointed digital activities to strategically aligned digital outcomes. The Asian Banker Awards for the successful



implementation at NBAD, Eygpt Consolidated Bank of Kenya Limited and Ahli Bank are testimony to the efficacy of truly going digital.



"Helping banks go Digital is at the core of our strategy and these awards will encourage us to strive even harder to make our customers successful in their GO-Digital endeavors", said Jaideep Billa, CEO, iGCB, Intellect Design Arena Ltd. He added, "Digitalization to us means helping banks and financial institutions empower their customers to not just take informed decisions in real time but also to execute actions in real time and in the process opening up new revenue streams for banks. We will continue to innovate and bring to our customers superior Digital solutions built on our state-of-the-art Canvas and Hub technologies."



Manish Maakan, CEO, iGTB, Intellect Design Arena Ltd. agreed, saying "successful implementation of banking technology requires much more than innovative technology, important as that is. It calls for domain expertise and a deep understanding of how to develop, apply, refine and maintain such solutions in order to bolster banking infrastructure, support banks' strategic aims and ensure they're equipped to address fast-changing needs in this evolving economic and regulatory climate. We are proud of having set the bar for best practice in implementation and look forward to driving similar success across the regions and globally".



Over 50 financial institutions from countries across the Middle East and Africa were evaluated as part of the Technology Implementation Awards 2015. The banks and their vendor partners were honored at a glittering event that recognised their efforts in using the best technology to run their institutions and bring superior products and services to their customers.



