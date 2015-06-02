DSM Mutual Funds Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary of DSM Global Growth Fund

Westchester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2015 --DSM Mutual Funds, a fund family launched by DSM Capital Partners LLC, a global investment management firm with $6.5 billion under management as of March 31, 2015, which has served individual and institutional investors for over 14 years, is pleased to celebrate the three-year anniversary of its DSM Global Growth Fund (DSMGX) which launched March 28, 2012 for RIAs, foundations, pensions, and family offices.



Commenting on the Fund's three-year anniversary, Steve Memishian, Co-Managing Partner of DSM Capital Partners, said, that DSM now manages in excess of $1.7B in Global strategies, as of 3/31/15.



The DSMGX Fund received a 4-Star Morningstar Rating™ for the 3-Year period ended 3/31/15. DSMGX was rated against 903 U.S.-domiciled World Stock funds based upon a Morningstar™ risk-adjusted return measure over the last three years.



The Fund is managed by Co-Managing Partner Daniel Strickberger and a team of nine senior analyst/portfolio managers: Justin Burk, CFA; Pinaki Kar; David McVey, CFA; Takehiko Serai, CFA; Steven Tish, CFA; Eric Woodworth, CFA; Kenneth Yang, CFA, Ling Zhang, CFA; and Zhihui (JoJo) Hu.



The Fund's investment team uses a bottom-up, idea-driven, growth stock selection process with a long-term investment horizon, coupled with a distinct valuation discipline. The team seeks to identify companies, one-by-one, which have growing businesses, impressive fundamentals, above-average profitability, and successful managements. Such companies typically have 10% or better historical revenue and earnings growth, generate free cash flow, and have attractive financial returns that are stable or rising. DSM's macro view of the world helps inform the company choices and position sizes.



DSM Global Growth Fund (DSMGX)



The DSM Global Growth Fund will generally invest its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants.



The Fund generally will contain 35 to 55 equity securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 30% of the Fund's net assets will be invested in the securities of foreign issuers including those in emerging markets through, but not limited to American Depository Receipts or similar securities. The Fund invests in U.S. and foreign issuers and, intends to invest in securities of issuers from at least three different countries. The Advisor currently defines a "large capitalization company" as one that has a market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase. The Fund may also invest up to 40% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers that have a market capitalization below $10 billion at the time of purchase. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in issuers connected to China and in other newly-developed trading markets, which involves certain risks and special considerations not typically associated with investment in more developed economies or markets.



The Fund is a non-diversified fund and may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more issuers, industries, geographic regions or sectors of the global economy. The Fund may invest greater than 25% of its assets in one or more of the following sectors: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, materials, technology and telecommunications services.



About DSM

The DSM family of funds includes the DSM Large Cap Growth Fund (DSMLX), the DSM Global Growth Fund (DSMGX), each having an objective of long-term capital appreciation. The DSM Global Growth & Income Fund (DSMYX) has the dual objective of long-term capital appreciation and current income.



DSM Capital Partners LLC (DSM) is the investment adviser to the funds. The DSM Mutual Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.



DSM employs a bottom-up, growth stock process with an intermediate to long-term investment horizon. The firm's ten person investment team specializes in proprietary fundamental research, used to identify and model reliable growth companies, complemented by a rigorous valuation discipline used for both buying and selling positions. The valuation discipline makes DSM a growth firm with a value backbone.



DSM Capital Partners was founded in 2001 and serves as investment adviser to corporations, endowments and foundations, pensions plans, family offices, and high net worth individual investors, and registered advisors. DSM presently manages $6.5 billion in assets, as of 3/31/15, and is 100% employee owned and located at 116 Radio Circle Drive in Mount Kisco, New York. For complete information, see http://www.dsmfunds.com/index.html.



© [2015] Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.



For each fund with at least a three-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating(™) based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance (including the effects of sales charges, loads, and redemption fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of funds in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. (Each share class is counted as a fraction of one fund within this scale and rated separately, which may cause slight variations in the distribution percentages.) The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. DSMGX was rated against the following numbers of U.S.-domiciled World Stock funds over the following time periods: 903 funds in the last three years. With respect to these World Stock funds, DSMGX received a Morningstar Rating of 4 stars for the 3-year period ended 3/31/15. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.



The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by calling 877.862.9555 or by visiting http://www.dsmmutualfunds.com. Read carefully before investing.



Investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility as well as political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for emerging markets countries. The Funds are non-diversified meaning they may concentrate their assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, those Funds are more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. The funds may invest a significant portion of assets in one sector of the market which can expose the Funds to greater market risk than if those assets were spread among various sectors. The prices of small to mid-sized company stocks tend to be more volatile and less liquid than large company stocks. Growth stocks typically are more volatile than value stocks; however, value stocks have a lower expected growth rate in earnings and sales.



Earnings growth is not a measure of the Fund's future performance.



Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.