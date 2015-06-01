Michelynn "Miki" Woodard, President & CEO of the Dr. Phil Foundation, Appears on BetterWorldians Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2015 --BetterWorldians Radio today announced that Michelynn "Miki" Woodard, President and CEO of the Dr. Phil Foundation and When Georgia Smiled: The Robin McGraw Revelation Foundation was a guest on the Internet radio broadcast on Thursday, May 28th on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel (BetterWorldiansRadio.com). BetterWorldians Radio is a weekly show that inspires with the people and ideas that are making the world a better place.



Woodard discussed her life long passion of giving back to those in need, which eventually lead to her role at both Dr. Phil Foundation and When Georgia Smiled: The Robin McGraw Revelation Foundation. The Dr. Phil Foundation helps children and families in need develop a sense of purpose and mission in their lives. The foundation, When Georgia Smiled, helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault live healthy, safe, and joy-filled lives. "It's deeply gratifying and worth all of the effort that we give," said Woodard about the organizations she leads.



BetterWorldians Radio is hosted by the creators of A Better World, a social game on Facebook that rewards players for doing good and thinking positively. In the month of June, A Better World will partner with the Dr. Phil Foundation in support of CASA, which has a mission to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy for children in need. A Better World is challenging it's players to complete 300,000 good deeds in the game during the month, and when the goal is reached, A Better World will release funds for the I am for the Child campaign which recruits volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children.



BetterWorldians Radio airs live on Thursdays at 8 a.m. Pacific/ 10 a.m. Central/ 11 a.m. Eastern on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel and has featured guests such as author and psychologist Dr. Rick Hanson, filmmaker and philanthropist Peter Samuelson, author and psychologist Dr. Barbara Fredrickson, and actress and activist Fran Drescher. To access the show and other podcasts, go to BetterWorldiansRadio.com.



About Michelynn "Miki" Woodard

Miki Woodard is President and CEO of the Dr. Phil Foundation and When Georgia Smiled: The Robin McGraw Revelation Foundation. Miki has over 15 years experience in corporate philanthropy across multiple industries, including entertainment, non-profit, television, digital media and music. Miki previously served as the vice president of philanthropy at JCPenney. Before joining JCPenney, Woodard founded the Amalgamation Group LLC, a strategic consulting firm that brought together celebrities, philanthropists, non-profits and brands. Miki's background also includes serving as managing director of West Coast Operations for Be the Change and as president and chief operating officer for West Brands, where she ran Kanye West's parent company. Woodard is a prominent member of the philanthropic community where she supports numerous charitable organizations, mentors many young women, and is an active public speaker.



About BetterWorldians Radio

BetterWorldians Radio is a weekly Internet radio broadcast on the VoiceAmerica/WorldTalkRadio network. BetterWorldians Radio is hosted by Ray, MarySue and Gregory Hansell, the family team that created the popular game on Facebook, A Better World. This game rewards players for doing good deeds while helping to raise money and awareness for charities. Over 3 million people have performed over 35 million good deeds in A Better World to date. BetterWorldians Radio is broadcast from Wayne, PA.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC:

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring 400 hosts broadcasting on eight niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Women Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, VoiceAmerica 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 16 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.