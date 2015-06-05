Environmental Heat Solutions Warns Summer Heat Increases Bed Bug Infestations

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --Environmental Heat Solutions would like to caution residents in the Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, to be on the lookout for bed bugs while participating in their summer plans. By now, most people know that bed bugs are a common nuisance that travelers need to be aware of, however, others with social summer plans need to be aware to be on the lookout for these annoying insects.



In the heat of summer, bed bugs thrive, and what starts out as small infestation, can quickly turn into a massive process to be rid of them. In warm weather bed bugs traverse from home to home, to motels, to camps, and anywhere you go. They feed on human blood, but usually only come out and bite when it is dark. They transfer from one place to the other by hiding in luggage, sleeping bags, backpacks, and even shoes. When they arrive at a new destination, they hide and wait for new blood in bedding, carpet, walls, and clothing. When the next fun seeking visitor arrives, they easily move to the next place, but not without leaving a few of their friends behind.



One area that is particularly vulnerable in summer months are youth camps, campgrounds, and other camping spots. Bed bugs love to hide in the darkness of sleeping bags. The campers not only are bit, the bugs are carried to the homes of other campers as well. It is a growing problem and area youth camps need to use reliable treatments, like those provided by Environmental Heat Solutions , to eradicate the problem.



Bobby Anderson, owner of Environmental Heat Solutions, stated that, "We see an increase in bed bug activity during the summer months. If anyone suspects they have bed bugs, we offer a free consultation for those that suspect they have an infestation."



Bed bugs also have been known to crop up in unexpected places, like public pools. They thrive in the moist, warm environments on towels, suits, and backpacks. From here, they are transported back to homes, by unsuspecting folks. Motels and hotels also pose a problem, and the rise in infestations in the past few years has been paramount.



