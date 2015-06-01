Rocket Fizz Supports Entrepreneurial Veterans with a Franchise Discount

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2015 --Rocket Fizz is showing their support for veterans by extending a military discount -- on franchise costs. While many companies offer military discounts on cups of coffee or tickets to a sporting event, few are willing to provide such a large discount to military personnel. Rocket Fizz's franchise discount for military members makes it one of the best franchise opportunities for veterans.



A rapidly growing company, Rocket Fizz's start-up costs are affordable for a retired member of the armed forces. Unlike some other franchises, they don't require franchisees to open multiple stores or pay high franchise fees. The company recommends having at least $150,000 to open a store, an amount that's possible to raise for people who have served their country and been financially responsible. With the military discount, this figure would be lowered slightly.



Rocket Fizz isn't just one of the best franchises for retired veterans to open because it's affordable. It's also a great opportunity, because the business model doesn't require previous retail experience. Rocket Fizz will assist with every step of the start-up process, including selecting a location and negotiating a lease. The company will also provide training on how to run a retail sweet shop.



Finally, Rocket Fizz notes that cleanliness -- something few people know better than military members -- is vital to a store's success. When shoppers come in, they want to see a polished, bright and shiny store that entices them to buy. In other words, a Rocket Fizz store should be kept like a piece of military equipment.



For veterans who have recently retired from one of the branches of the armed forces, Rocket Fizz offers a unique opportunity. The company's business model and military discount make it the best franchise to open if you're a veteran.



About Rocket Fizz, LLC

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop focuses on providing its customers with a retro experience designed to "bring out the kid" in anyone. Founded in 2009, it has become one of the quickest growing companies of its kind. Expanding from its two flagship corporate stores in Camarillo Ca. and Sherman Oakes Ca., its old-fashioned, fun business model has lead its multiple franchises to enjoy the same success. For more information about Rocket Fizz, LLC or franchising opportunities please visit: http://www.rocketfizz.com/.