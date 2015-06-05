California Deli Set to See Exponential Increases in Franchise in the Next Five Years

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --Since 1994, Old New York Deli & Bakery Co., has been providing the area with one of a kind, fresh, and organic treats. Recently they have embarked on the franchising journey, and have successfully helped launch their first franchise in Newberry Park, CA, with plans to celebrate many more franchises in the near future.



Old New York Deli & Bakery Co. was founded on the concept of "Where Great Food & Great People Meet!" All of their restaurants are an "intimate, warm, and a friendly neighborhood gathering place." Bakers start out their day at 2:00 am, by making fresh bread, pastries, and fresh bagels to be used through the day. They provide a full service menu, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and deserts, all of which are homemade in their own kitchen. They also have catering services for parties and offices. They pride themselves on building their brand one customer at a time, by providing them with the best quality products and outstanding service at a reasonable price.



The items they use on their menu are as wholesome as Old New York Deli & Bakery Co. themselves. The beef they use is farm raised Certified Angus and the chicken is fresh, antibiotic, and hormone free. The produce they use is organic and locally sourced when available. Their cream cheeses, soups, and salads are made from scratch, and made by hand. The coffee is 100% locally roasted certified organic and the beer they serve is select craft micro brewed.



With ingredients and menu specialties, along with their dedication to customer satisfaction it is easy to see why this California deli, now offering franchise opportunities, will take the marketplace by storm. With continued support from the company owners, franchisee's look to make a hefty profit, from embarking on the Old New York Deli & Bakery Co. wagon. In their own words, "We love what we do, making and baking food you knead!"



About Old New York Deli & Bakery Co.

