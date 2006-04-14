The MACK Group, LLC Completes Asbestos Abatement and Fluorescent Bulb and Ballast Recycling Project in NJ

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2006 -- The MACK Group, LLC (Website: http://www.mackgrp.com) completed the asbestos abatement and fluorescent bulb and ballast recycling project at a former leather tannery facility located in Central New Jersey.



The project consisted of the asbestos abatement of 300,000 sf of asbestos roofing and 6000 lineal ft of asbestos piping. It also included the removal of approximately 3,300 tons of non-friable asbestos contaminated debris. In addition, the project also consisted of the recycling of 5,000 fluorescent bulbs and ballasts. The MACK Group accomplished this project on schedule and without injury.



About The Mack Group, LLC



The MACK Group, LLC is an asbestos abatement and demolition contractor that operates on a nationwide basis. Services include asbestos abatement, demolition, Terminator flooring removals, Shot Blast/Blastrac services, Wrecking, Demolition NJ and fluorescent bulb and ballast recycling services.



