Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --ACI Insurance is happy to announce the launch of an additional online presence for the company in the form of the new website USACommercialInsurance.com.



The new website will enable the company to reach out to a wider base of potential customers and prospects, offering commercial insurance and surety bonds to residents and business owners in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and a number of additional states and regions to come.



ACI Insurance remains based in Apopka, Florida, and is proud to work with those across the Sunshine State. However, after obtaining additional licensing to provide services in new states, it was important to more easily and directly reach out to those locales.



"Florida will always be my home, and the home of ACI," said owner John Rothschild. "But we're incredibly happy to be able to offer our services to more people, providing them with the same great value and expertise we've always strived for over more than a decade in business. Georgia and Louisiana are the first states we've expanded to, but expect more in the near future."



At USA Commercial Insurance, consumers can quickly find all of the most important facts for the coverage they're seeking. That includes both Georgia dealer bonds and all other forms of surety bonds for Georgia businesses.



In Louisiana, ACI is also able to offer a full range of business protection. That includes Louisiana surety bonds for business owners across all industries and types of operations, as well as used car dealer bonds.



Other services offered include garage liability insurance, liquor liability insurance, and a full range of commercial auto insurance. This includes commercial trucks, specialty vehicles, owner-operators, and those with very unique specialties, such as Uber drivers, food trucks, church buses, and many others as well.



ACI wants to continue to build its reputation, and become known as a true national leader as a commercial insurance broker. Trust in their experience and expertise, their dedication to providing superior customer service, and their penchant for helping customers find great deals on coverage which provides them with the perfect fit and type of protection.



Eliminate more of the hassle and stress of finding commercial insurance and surety bonds, and save more money, by visiting the new USACommercialInsurance.com. Call 407.889.2612 for more information, or submit an online request to receive a free commercial insurance quote, with absolutely no obligation or strings attached.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit USACommercialInsurance.com.