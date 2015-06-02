Seahorse Bioscience Labware Exhibiting at 2015 AACC Annual Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

Chicopee, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2015 --Seahorse Bioscience Labware will be exhibiting at the 2015 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo.The leading event for laboratory medicine worldwide is coming to Atlanta, GA from July 26 through July 30 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Seahorse Bioscience Labware will be located at booth # 3870 in the OEM Pavilion. A division of Seahorse Bioscience, Seahorse Bioscience Labware has been setting the industry standard for designing and manufacturing assay products and solutions that meet the stringent demands of today's emerging life sciences applications and technologies.



Wheither it be filter plates, assay/storage plates, or reagent reservoirs, Seahorse Labware has the experience and the technology to rapidly deliver products to exacting specifications.Steve Fillers, Product Manager at Seahorse Bioscience Labware, said, "Our focus on quality and innovation is enabling us to become the primere developer of microplates for custom applications. As microplate-based clinical chemistry applications continue to proliferate, we look forward to showcasing our products and capabilities in front of the AACC community."



For more information on Seahorse Bioscience Labware, visit http://www.seahorselabware.com



About Seahorse Bioscience Labware

Serving the life sciences industry since 1984, Seahorse Bioscience Labware is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality microplates for biological research and drug discovery. Customers include academic and government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, as well as OEM manufacturers of assay kits and lab instrument suppliers. Seahorse Bioscience is a U.S. company headquartered in Billerica, MA, with production facilities in Chicopee, MA and regional offices in Denmark and Shanghai.