San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --SaaSMAX Corp. (http://www.SaaSMAX.com), the premiere Value-Add SaaS Distributor that matches B2B Cloud Software Vendors with Reseller Partners, is proud to announce the first-ever reseller program training course specifically designed to address the unique needs of the SaaS Sector. The series will be presented by SaaSMAX CMO and Tech Channel Veteran Ted Finch Channel (aka "The Chanimal").



Named "Crossing the SaaSm™: Building a World Class Reseller Program", this five-part webinar course is designed specifically for B2B Software as a Service CEOs, CMOs and channel marketing executives. With an intensive curriculum designed towards beginners and experts alike, attendees will receive a detailed and tactical review of everything that should be planned and implemented in order to build and launch a world-class partner program.



SaaSMAX CEO Dina Moskowitz, who will be hosting the training courses stated: "Getting your education about Reseller Programs from Ted Finch is like getting lightning in a bottle" – the course will enable you to rapidly identify your channel program strengths and weaknesses and refine your program based upon world-class standards and proven channel strategies.



Ted Finch, aka "The Chanimal" (short for Channel Animal), runs the only certification program for channel managers within the high-tech industry and is one of the top channel experts in the entire high-tech industry. He has launched over 500 products into the channel for over 200 vendors (including Microsoft, HP, Adobe, Corel, Intel, Aldus, Epson, AOL, WordPerfect, Novel, Autodesk, Citrix, IBM, Sony, Disney, Mitsubishi, Lotus, DCA, Netscape, plus over 100 start-ups or re-boots with desktop, consumer, enterprise and SaaS products).



Mr. Finch is a former VP of Sales and Marketing with TAC (now called MarketStar), a VP at Goldmine Software, VP at Harcourt, Sr. VP at Motorola, VP at GE, and CEO of Chanimal.com. In addition, he helped form RedStorm Entertainment with Tom Clancy, and led the marketing team that published AOL and Netscape Navigator, the #1 best-selling software in the world at the time. Mr. Finch sits on the board of advisors of several high-tech start-ups and has been quoted by over 100 publications including PC Magazine, Retail Week, Computer Reseller News, Entrepreneur Magazine, Channel Advocate, Newsweek, and Fortune.



For B2B SaaS companies planning for long-term growth and success, building a world-class reseller program could very well be one of their strongest competitive advantages. The most successful technology companies - like Microsoft, HP, IBM, Citrix, VMWare, Adobe, Symantec, Cisco, Intel, etc. - could not have gotten the market saturation they have today without leveraging Reseller Partners ("The IT Channel").



Clinton Gatewood, SaaSMAX VP Reseller Engagement noted: "Whereas you would normally pay thousands of dollars to consultants for the information and expertise provided in this series, SaaSMAX is offering this program in an online group setting for pennies on the dollar, giving premium access to leading experts and proven methods for developing world-class Reseller Programs for SaaS companies."



Classes, which will be held online and are each 90 minutes in length, begin Wednesday June 3, 2015 at 9am PT and continue for each of the four Fridays in June (5th, 12th, 19th, 26th) at 9am PT. Registration is available at www.CrossingTheSaaSm.com , and discounts are available for SaaSMAX members.



The courses, which can be registered for as a group or a la carte, are as follows:



LESSON 1: Channel Partner Programs 101-110: Your Competitive Advantage

LESSON 2: Defining Your Reseller Program

LESSON 3: Creating The Policies For Your Reseller Program

LESSON 4: Reseller Recruitment & Strategic Alliances

LESSON 5: Partner Enablement



Course descriptions can be found here: http://www.crossingthesaasm.com/courses.html



Who should attend? SaaS CEOs, CMO's, CRO's, VP's of Business Development and/or VP's of Sales, SaaS Founders, SaaS Investors, existing Channel Managers (new or experienced) who may have never setup a "new" program, and anyone else who's a stakeholder in a SaaS company's success.



Register now at http://www.CrossingTheSaaSm.com