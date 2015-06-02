An Exclusive Natural Chinese Herbal Therapy Treats Interstitial Cystitis Without Unbearable Surgery to Terminate Bladder Pain and Other Complications

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2015 --According to a report released by connection newspapers recently, thirty-year-old Adela Mary, a woman who works on computer and science. After suffering from this disease, she is in pain much of the time, has difficulty sleeping, cannot walk any distance at all; even cannot swim or participate in physical activity– and has to stay at home for a long period of time. "IC is definitely a disease that not only affects you every day, but it Influences your entire life," she said. Her life as she knew it has been disturbingly altered and disappointedly changed.



Interstitial Cystitis (IC) affects 4 – 12 million men, women and children in the US (1 in every 26) and there is no known cure, diagnostic tools available for clinicians or effective treatments based on the western medicine. According to the Harvard Health Publication, "IC can ruin the quality of life compared to that of a patient with rheumatoid arthritis, chronic cancer pain, or a patient on kidney dialysis."



With such a terrible disease, the relief ways become the most concern of the sufferers. In clinic, the main treatment methods includes: Physical therapy, Oral medications, Nerve stimulation, Medications instilled into the bladder, Surgery and so on. Especially for the surgery, Doctors rarely use it to treat interstitial cystitis because most surgeries don't relieve pain and can lead to other complications. People with severe bladder pain or those whose bladders can hold only very small volumes of urine are possible candidates for surgery.



However, in clinic, many patients have few understandings about these processes. Surgeries like Fulguration, Resection, and bladder augmentation may make the pain still remain and some people need to empty their bladders with a catheter many times a day. Besides, the surgeries will cause tissue damages inevitably, which is commonly irreversible. What is worse, the disease has the high risk of recurrence due to the unsanitary medical equipment and careless postoperative care. For these reasons, more and more sufferers search for a natural therapy for the interstitial cystitis. The Chinese herbal therapy has been accepted by more and more patients.



In 2009, a breakthrough was made by an herbalist Dr. Lee Xiaoping, who is from Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM clinic and she invented a new herbal medicine, named Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. The herbal medicine, approved by State Intellectual Property Office of the P.R.C (SIPO), treats the bladder pain and other complications caused by interstitial cystitis naturally and thoroughly, radically terminating bladder pain and other complications.



Dr. Lee applied the traditional Chinese herbs such as Pangolin, Semen persicae, Saffron, Radix Aucklandiae to activate blood circulation, resolve stasis and promote qi circulation to relieve pain. As diuretic herbs, the herbs applied in this formula like Plantago asiatica, dianthus superbus, and polygonum aviculare are used for relieving urethral discomfort. Dr. Lee processed the herbs into pills based on the special formula and introduced the product to patients with interstitial cystitis.



"IC patients struggle with symptoms such as bladder pain, a sense of urgency, increased frequency of urination, ...It can be a crushing blow to their quality of life!" says Dr. Lee. "Western medicine theory can't cure IC thoroughly; however, Chinese medicine can make it."



Sade, 30, from London, used to suffer from interstitial cystitis for about 4 years. She was in continuous pain in the bladder area, always had an urgency to go to the bathroom. "It's very frustrating as I'm not able to do the usual daily things anymore." Said Sade.



In July 2012 she stated, "Now after one month treatment with the pills, day time pain almost had gone. "I must say that I feel myself 75 percent cured with first two packs. My pain level is around 2-3 out of 10 rating." She said. When finished several months'treatment, Sade shared, "My pain disappear completely. I went to see my doctor he is also happy to see the improvement. I am so glad that I discovered you and your medicine as I now have achieved a cure. I like to thank you again for its amazing functions!"



According to Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic, the effectiveness of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has been confirmed by thousands of interstitial cystitis patients. It terminates interstitial cystitis discomforts at any age, protecting sufferers' well-being from side effects associated with surgeries such as: bladder removal procedures. The most important is that the Chinese herbal therapy is natural and cannot bring any side effects to the patients. Patients will eventually get rid of this disease gradually and thoroughly. Besides, it also treats male urogenital diseases effectively such as prostatitis, epididymitis, urinary tract infection etc.



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping and Herbal Medicine

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as an herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured millions of people who suffered from interstitial cystitis and prostatitis etc.