Leading PDF to Flipbook Software Releases Advanced User Behavior Tracking Feature

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2015 --PUB HTML5 now allows all users and publishers to efficiently measure the calculated influence and reach of all their live published works on the platform. They now provide a detailed statistics of all uploaded or created digital flipbooks and presentations containing information on detailed user behavior such as views, shares and followers among others.



"This new feature will now enable all our loyal customers who trust our PDF to flipbook platform, to properly track the progress of any campaigns that they have currently. In effect, they too can attribute which among their presentations have been doing well for any campaigns," proclaims Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer for PUB HTML5.



They have deemed it important for digital publishers because their team believes that any HTML5 flipbook campaign is more worthy with concrete data backup. Knowing their readers more through the stats feature will help them reach better deals at creating more presentations that convert. Statistics are presented via elaborate but easy to comprehend charts.



Major features of the PDF to flipbook software platform that is comparable to major competitors Issuu and Calameo are instant creations of magazine from PDF files, protected publications and HTML5 on mobile devices, direct PDF downloads, and Google Analytics tracking. Features that can't be found elsewhere are mobile offline viewing, embedding of shopping objects, iFrame support, SEO text version, custom background image, advertising banner, batch conversion, command line API, and animation editor among others.



"Knowing how readers behave when reading what you have published so far will make it easier for you to adjust on the other end. You can maneuver which content to promote, see which content received most reads that you can create a duplicate version because you already know what works, and see which is most liked and shared to know what content you can depend on when it comes to your social media marketing efforts," adds Jason further.



PUB HTML5 is available online regardless of country for free but with limited features such as 500GB of cloud storage and up to a thousand uploads per month. Pages allowed per book are 500 and only 1 user is allowed per account while watermark embeds are still seen. Advanced premium plans provide unlimited, additional features from $19 to $999 per month.



To have a free trial, visit http://pubhtml5.com/pdf-to-flipbook



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is one of the world's leading digital publishing providers today with solutions that allow easy integration and advanced features at lower costs. They frequently introduce new innovations that bridge what competitors have failed to provide and help thousands of clients from small business owners to large corporations alike, reduce their digital marketing costs and improve efficiency with tools that help them track the success of every digital campaigns.