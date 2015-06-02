Ford of Port Richey Receives 2014 President's Award

Port Richey, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2015 --Ford of Port Richey, one of the most respected auto dealers in west-central Florida, has received the 2014 Ford President's Award.



Ford Motor Company's President's Award is awarded to a selective group of dealers that provide an outstanding customer service and satisfaction experience, as well as exceed customer expectations. Only a selective group of Ford dealers win this award each year. Dealerships must not only meet and exceed sales goals in the market, but they must also exhibit an extremely high level of professionalism and customer service above and beyond other dealers. This award reflects customers who, through comprehensive surveys, have felt that Ford of Port Richey has provided an exceptional customer service experience.



Ford of Port Richey is part of Morgan Auto Group, a company that operates several automobile dealers throughout Florida.



"We are incredibly honored to receive the Ford President's Award, one of the most prestigious awards the company offers," said David A. Council, partner and operator of Ford of Port Richey. "This honor is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and our unwavering commitment to delivering the very best in service to each of our customers. We are proud to serve the Port Richey community and look forward to continuing this high level of excellence in the years to come."



In addition to customer service and sales, the Ford President's Award recognizes auto dealers that showcase a passion for teamwork throughout multiple departments, including sales, service, office staff, parts, finance and automotive detailing.



About Ford of Port Richey

Ford of Port Richey is a respected local auto dealer that offers a wide range of new and certified pre-owned vehicles from a number of leading automotive brands. It features a knowledgeable and professional sales staff that focuses on providing customers with the information they need to make good decisions, rather than using pressure sales tactics found at many other dealerships.



"Above all else, we are dedicated to helping our customers throughout the car-buying process, whether that means answering a broad range of questions or assisting with loans and financing," said Council. "We believe that searching for a new or used vehicle doesn't have to be a headache. In fact, it can be a fun, enjoyable and informative experience that gives you the assurance that you're truly making the best decision as you move forward."



Ford of Port Richey is located at 10715 U.S. Highway 19.



To learn more about the auto dealer and to browse its selection, visit http://www.fordofportrichey.com