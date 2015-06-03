Staudt, RLP -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Cloud-based SEO tool provider SEOprofiler has released the new Ranking Profiler, a tool that enables businesses to get detailed information about the Google rankings of their competitors. Competitive intelligence enables businesses to eliminate the usual trial and error process that is necessary to get a positive return-on-investment from SEO.



"Which pages of your competitors get the most visitors? How much are these rankings worth? The Ranking Profiler has the answer", said André Voget, CEO of SEOprofiler. "By identifying the keywords and the rankings that deliver the most visitors, businesses can save a lot of time and money."



The Ranking Profiler provides access to massive amounts of data for millions of domains and keywords. This enables businesses to:



- Reveal their competitors' website promotion strategies.

- Find the keyword rankings that have the highest financial value.

- Discover new competitors and find new keywords that generate customers.

- New markets: internationalize their search engine optimization campaigns.



About Ranking Profiler

The Ranking Profiler is one of many powerful search engine optimization tools that businesses can access in SEOprofiler. Users get access to a complete SEO suite that offers tools for keyword research, link analysis and improvement, result checking, website analytics, social media, and more.



A free trial is available on the company website at SEOprofiler.com. The full version comes with an unconditional 30 day money back guarantee.