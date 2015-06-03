Chicopee, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Seahorse Bioscience Labware announces the availability of a low profile 500µl assay/storage/collection microplate. This plate, when paired with 300µl and 400µl filter plates, works well in most vacuum manifolds and positive-pressure filtration devices. The large diameter well shape of the 500µl plate provides ample clearance for differing drip lengths of the filter plates and also presents improved access to the collected filtrate.



This microplate is made of natural polypropylene. Filtration by centrifugation is limited with this product to speeds below 200 x g; for higher g forces with the 300µl and 400µl filter plates, Seahorse Labware recommends the 1.1ml collection plate product part #201276-100. According to Steve Fillers, Product Manager at Seahorse Bioscience Labware, "Seahorse Labware is eager to expand our standard catalog with products that optimize customer applications. We value and respond to customer feedback!"



The product is available in case lots of 50 and can be specified by part # 203942-100.To learn more, visit: http://www.seahorselabware.com/products/203942-100/



About Seahorse Bioscience Labware

Serving the life sciences industry since 1984, Seahorse Bioscience Labware is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality microplates for biological research and drug discovery. Customers include academic and government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, as well as OEM manufacturers of assay kits and lab instrument suppliers. Seahorse Bioscience is a U.S. company headquartered in Billerica, MA, with production facilities in Chicopee, MA and regional offices in Denmark and Shanghai.